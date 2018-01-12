VERDE HERITAGE 1837: U. V. X. CLOSES SMELTER, January 14.

"The United Verde Extension Mining Company's smelter at Clemenceau was closed down permanently when Thursday's shift went off duty, because the company's mine at Jerome is not producing sufficient ore to justify continuance of smelter operations, it was said today over long distance telephone by George Kingdon, of Jerome, general manager."

"It resulted in the discharge of 125 employees, though a crew of about 50 men will be retained at the smelter for a while to do some cleaning up. Another crew of 125 men will be kept on the payroll to work in the mine at Jerome, which will ship its ore a short distance to the smelter in Clarkdale of the Phelps Dodge Corporation, United Verde Branch."

"The Clemenceau smelter has been shut down from time to time in recent years in order to permit an accumulation of ore in its bins, but this is the first time the company has announced the shut down order is for good."

"Furnace fires in the smelter were started for the first time in the summer of 1918. Since then the smelter has handled 3,800,000 tons of ore, chiefly copper, including 'dabs' of custom ore from small producers nearby."

(Prescott Evening Courier; Friday, January 15, 1937; page 1.)