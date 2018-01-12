VERDE HERITAGE 1970: Service Stations Under New Management.

"RICHFIELD STATION CHANGES HANDS"

"Jim Gundelach, an engineer for Arizona Public Service Company in Flagstaff for the past 12 years, has leased the Richfield Station in downtown Cottonwood after purchasing the inventory and stock from Bill and Janie Helm. Helm had operated the station 2 years."

"With APS for a total of 23 years, Gundelach had worked at the company's Irving plant at Fossil Creek 11 years before moving to Flagstaff."

"Helping him at the station is his wife, Namotia. Also working as an attendant is Clyde Castile."

"The Gundelach's have six children, four of them at home. They are Gary, 16, Billy, 12, Timothy, 10, and Cheryl, 9. Two married sons, Malcolm and Jimmy, live in Flagstaff."

"Castle's wife, Myrtle, is the granddaughter of the Milton Rays, of Cottonwood."

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, January 1, 1970; page 26.)

Richfield Service Station has been remodeled and is now "Bing's" located next to the bridge and wash near the corner of Main and Willard.

"NEW OPERATORS OF SHELL STATION"

"Ray Gardner and Jim Barber, both of Williams, are the new operators of the Shell Service Station in Cottonwood, which they have named Ray and Jim's Cottonwood Shell. They leased the station from Shell distributor F. D. Dobyns after buying the inventory of Clint Self, who operated the station about 5 years."

"Working for Gardner and Barber is Scott Wilson, who had also worked for Self and Dobyns."

"Both originally from Illinois, where they were neighboring farm boys. Gardner and Barber were partners for 5 years in a Union 76 station at Williams and during that time, were members of the Bill Williams Mountain Men."

"For 7 years previously, they had lived in Phoenix where Gardner operated a Chevron station and Barber was a TV technician."

"'There's great promise in the area and the business potential is good. But our main reason for coming here is the climate. We also have friends here,' Gardner said."

"Wilson served 2 years in the Army. He and his wife, Rena, have a month old son."

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, January 8, 1970; page 3.)