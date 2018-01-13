Obituary: Anna Rose Dickinson 1921-2018

Anna Rose Dickinson, 96 of Cottonwood, passed away on January 5, 2018 at Carefree Assisted Living in Cottonwood. She was born on June 7, 1921 in Neodesha, Kansas to William Joshua Reeves Sr. and Lena Bell Wyland.

Anna held a lifetime membership of the VFW, and was a member of TOPS and Happy Huggers.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband Clyde P. Dickinson; son Clyde Richard; brother William Joshua Reeves Jr.; her mother and father Lena and William; grandson William Welt and granddaughter-in-law Stacy Lynn Welt. She is survived by her daughter Claudia Diane Ripley (Johnny) of Cottonwood; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held for Anna at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 11 am.

