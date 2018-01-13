Obituary: Barbara Faye Etting 1927-2017

Barbara Faye Etting (90) passed away peacefully after a sudden illness on Monday December 18th, 2017 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Barbara was born October 28, 1927 in Maquoketa, Iowa to Carl and Mabel (Woods) Dostal.

Barbara was the youngest of three children, together with her sister Betty and brother Burt they grew up in rural Maquoketa on the family farm. She attended Esgate Rural School, graduated From Maquoketa High School in 1945, then attended the University of Dubuque.

She was a teacher at Esgate and Maquoketa Elementary before marrying Laverne (Tiny) Etting June 9, 1951. Together they farmed the family farm near St. Donatus until his death in 1981. During this time they raised two children and she taught 2nd grade at Bellevue Elementary. She was a member of St Johns Lutheran Church in Bellevue for many years. She also devoted her time to caring for her mother-n-law Leora (Felderman) Etting.

Barbara had many talents, her love for life and adventure was contagious. She loved to travel, host dinner parties, and spend time with her family and friends. She mastered the art of elegance, gardening, sewing, baking, decorating, and making a person feel welcome.

Barbara was grateful to have found love twice in her lifetime, Roy Morehead was her companion and friend for over 25 years until his passing in 2014.

After spending several winters in Arizona they permanently moved to Cottonwood in 2002. Many of her friends and neighbors became an extended family. She was a member of Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Cottonwood. The Fellowship of the church was something Barbara cherished.

Whether she was in Iowa or Arizona she felt at home enjoying the beauty of the surrounding earth and sky. A spectacular sunset never went unnoticed. She had a deep appreciation for nature and all of God’s creatures.

She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Her dog Billy Boy is also feeling lost without her.

Surviving are her children Carl (Sheila) Etting and Sherry (Rod) Miller, 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, beloved nieces and nephews, and Roy’s daughters Keleen and Lovelyn and their respected families.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 20, 2018 at 3:00pm at the Spirit of Joy Lutheran church, 330 Scenic Dr. Clarkdale, AZ.

