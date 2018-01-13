Obituary: Lorna Shanks 1958-2018

Lorna Shanks, 59, of Cottonwood, passed away at home on January 9, 2018. She was born on August 31, 1958 in Pasadena, CA to Martin and Beverly Shanks.

Lorna attended New Hampshire University for 2 years. She worked for Bevmar Industries in Carson, CA. She studied Spanish at Salamanca University in Salamanca, Spain.

Lorna was a very talented artist. She liked to camp and fish.

Although Lorna had a debilitating disease, she was always cheerful and made those around her laugh and smile.

Lorna was preceded in death by her father Martin Shanks.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years Robert Hickey and her mother Beverly Shanks.

Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11 am.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.