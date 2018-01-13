What's Happening: Jan. 14, 2018

Learn to square dance with Cottonwood Roadrunners

The Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club is welcoming new participants on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. Lessons are held every Tuesday night from 6:30-8 p.m. with a Plus workshop until 9 at the Cottonwood Middle School Cafeteria, 500 East Mingus Avenue and the first lesson is FREE. January 23 will be the last chance to get in on this series of lessons. Another series will not begin until September. Dancing is great exercise and family friendly. We welcome people of all ages and a partner is not necessary. This is a non-alcohol activity. The club hosts dances once per month with people coming from many locations to participate. The first dance of the year will be January 13 at the Cottonwood Middle School Cafeteria. If you have questions regarding square dancing, call Charles 928-451-2653 or Connie at 928-300-2448.

Phoenix Suns charities donates basketball floor resurfacing

Phoenix Suns Charities will dedicate their newly donated resurfaced basketball floor in the gym at American Heritage Academy, located at 2030 E. Cherry Street in Cottonwood, AZ in observance of the Phoenix Suns’ 50th Anniversary.

American Heritage Academy was awarded one of fifty resurfaced basketball floors donated by the Phoenix Suns Charities, last summer. The charity will be unveiling and dedicating the floor on Tuesday, January 16 at 4 pm, to be followed by the boys’ high school game, highlighting a fun-filled halftime. Please contact the school at 634-2144 for more information on this event.

American Heritage Academy serves kindergarten through 12th grade. Its mission is to promote America’s founding principles through a classical liberal arts education fostering personal greatness, community service, strong academic and leadership skills, while reaffirming hope in a caring environment. Please visit www.americanheritageacademy.org for more information in regards to the school.

New start to your health program at Senior Center

NEW START for the New Year? NEW START is an acronym for 7 simple health habits that UCLA’s Dr. Breslow found were good for a 30-year advantage for people who kept the rules versus those who broke them.

Dr. Richard Ruhling, a retired physician will be explaining them in a 30-minute program at the Senior Center, 500 E Cherry at 12:45 PM, Wed, Jan 17. Come a little early or in time for lunch ($5) that begins at NOON.

Meet the Press at Camp Verde Library

Camp Verde Community Library hosts a monthly chat with Bugle Reporter, Bill Helm and CEO/Publisher, Pam Miller. How do you know if you can trust the press? Well, first you should meet them in person and find out for yourself. Don’t form an opinion without all the facts. Join us, Wednesday, January 18 at 3:30 pm in the Fireside Room for an off-the-record chat with representatives from our local press and get the real scoop.

The national press gets a lot of “bad press” these days. But, what about our local press? Participate in Let’s Talk: Meet the Press and ask those burning questions that you’ve been unable to ignore. Mr. Helm and Ms. Miller are available to both listen and inform. They will give tips on how to best utilize the services the local papers offer and help you understand how to insure your true voice is heard amongst the clang and clatter of the weekly presses.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about computer classes coming to the CVARP Learn Center at the Library, stop by the PC Help Desk or call 928-554-8380.

Arizona Archaeological Society meeting Jan. 25

The next monthly meeting of the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society, will be held on Thursday, January 25th, in the Community Room at the Sedona public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, at 7:00 pm.

William Reitze, Archaeologist for the Petrified National Forest, will explain about the archaeological research done in that area, especially the pueblos and ruins that have been recently discovered.

For over 40 years, since 1973, The Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society (VVCAAS) has been actively involved in the archaeology of the Verde Valley and the greater Southwest.

Admission is free. For additional information or questions, contact: Tom Cloonan @ 206-849-8476.

Library promotes local artists

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area.

Tuesday, January 16, will feature artist Joseph Klinger demonstrating his multimedia three-dimensional art. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Clarkdale Historical Society/Museum annual meeting Jan. 20

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum will hold its annual meeting, taking place at Clark Memorial Clubhouse Ladies Lounge on January 20, at 9:30-11 a.m. Along with free admission, we will be serving a light breakfast with coffee and tea and those present will be entered into a raffle.

CHSM is proud to invite all members and non-members for our very special 10th Annual Meeting. A unique exhibit of some of the “treasures” which have been gifted to us for preserving will be on display. We catalog and preserve the one of a kind items donated to us and now we would like to share a few of them with you! In addition, because of the tireless efforts of two of our loyal members/volunteers, we will be able to offer examples of oral histories of some of our past residents and current ones. What an insight into the lives of those who lived and worked in Clarkdale so many years ago! These histories/interviews are available in DVD form in our archives and some are in transcript form free to members. Please check our website for a complete list: clarkdalemuseum.org

We want your input at this meeting! As part of our strategic plan, we are looking forward to the next 10 years! We want to share our goals and objectives with you and listen to your comments and suggestions as we begin the next decade of collecting Clarkdale’s history. We are THINKING BIG and we need you to help us design our future! We have even outgrown our 100 year old clinic building! Where do we look for a larger one? How do we continue to grow? We need your help in this discussion and other areas.

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is a 501(c)3.

Get moving and have some fun at Contra Dance in Clarkdale

Contra dance is an energetic dance form with some similarities to square dance. Michael Barraclough will call every dance to the live tunes of Just Desserts. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a snack to share if possible.

Newcomers should be sure to come for the lesson at 6:30 PM Jan. 20 and then dance 7-10 p.m. The venue is the Clarkdale Clubhouse (auditorium), 19 N. 9th St. ((th and Main.) If you can walk, you can contra! No partner or experience is necessary.

Donation is $10 per dancer and $7 for students. This dance is sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music.

Contact Sandy Boothe for more information: 928-634-0486 or sandy@ringsforever.com.