Leon J returns to Sound Bites Grill for ‘Night of Delta blues’

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Leon J will be returning to Sound Bites Grill from 7-10 p.m. for a night of acoustic blues/rock, country, country blues, and Americana.

Leon will be performing with his band. He was inducted into The Blues Hall of Fame by the National Heritage Foundation in 2011. Leon’s notable style influence flows from the Delta.

Acknowledged as a music historian, Leon has a passion for rhythmic interpretation and the stories behind it, in all of his music. The bands live performances highlight Leon’s vocal and musical talent which has garnered a reputation for uncommonly entertaining audiences with his story telling and musical styles, true to the original formats of the early JukeJoint’s on the plantations when featured artists would bring a variety of influence and styles to each show.

Leon has honed his art modeling the early Delta blues and country blues masters, with the specific influence of Eddie ‘Son’ House, the great Delta musical icon and Leon’s favorite character from that era. Passionate vocals, incredible rhythms, and powerful delivery are synonymous in both men’s musical style.

He travels widely performing and “edu-taining” his crowds, sharing history and elements of America’s music evolution through multiple genres and engaging styles, taking you on a musical journey performed tastefully, with traditional elements, incorporated and performed from a modern day approach.

Some say he is Josh Kelly meets Eric Clapton. Leon J is a seasoned entrepreneur, performing artist, published author, athlete and loving father, featured on National TV – ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox TV, USA Today, The Don Imus show, Geraldo, and more.

Come enjoy an evening of Delta blues with Leon J and his band. Cover charge is only $10. Dinner reservations are suggested to guarantee a table. The venue serves the entire dinner menu until 10 p.m. There will be room to dance.

The Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom is considered to be one of the premier live-music venues in Arizona, featuring a state-of-the-arts sound system, professional lighting and a great dance floor. They offer music every night of the week and serve lunch and dinner daily.

In addition, Sound Bites Grill offers fine dining and some of the best views of Sedona’s famed Red Rock formations being located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona.

For more information visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Email: info@soundbitesgrill.com.