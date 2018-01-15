Zenprov Comedy presents ‘The Cosmic Giggle’

“If the Universe is conscious, it definitely has a sense of humor,” said Derek Dujardin, the director of Zenprov Comedy. Strap yourself for a wild ride as Sedona’s favorite comedy troupe explores the cosmic side in their all-new improvised show “The Cosmic Giggle.” This one-night only performance happens Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary Fisher Theater. Tickets are $12 per-sale, or $15 at the door.



“Zenprov is the best comedy troupe in Arizona,” said Mr. Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “People were laughing so hard their cheeks were hurting.”

If you’ve never attended one of their live performances before, Zenprov Comedy is similar to the popular improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The troupe performs fast-paced games and scenes created in the moment—always based on audience suggestions. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or otherwise prepared ahead of time. Best of all, it’s never the same show twice.

The Zenprov Comedy players embrace the Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance. Miraculously, the player’s minds fuse together to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences—and often do. Laughter ensues.

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Chris Redish, Tom Shoemaker, Betty Testa, Shaunn Cochran, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

Tickets are $12 pre-sale and $15 the day of the show. This one-night-only performance can sell out so please purchase tickets early. Get tickets online at www.zenprovcomedy.com, or Mary Fisher Theater’s box office.



The Mary D. Fisher Theater is located across the street from Harkin’s Movie Theater on 2030 St. Rt. 89A. Doors open at 7 p.m. Shows are family friendly (rated PG-13) and run approximately 90 minutes. Visit www.ZenprovComedy.com to learn more.