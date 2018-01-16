Obituary: Amy Gibson Mendoza 1925-2017

Amy Gibson Mendoza, 92 of Clarkdale, passed away at home on Thursday, January 11, 2018. She was born on February 17, 1925 in Fossil Creek, AZ to Sam and Alice Mae Gibson.

Amy attended Clemenceau Public School. She worked for the Yavapai Apache Nation and served as Community Chairperson, council member and on the election board. She was a member of various organizations throughout her life like NACOG and NAGPRA.

Amy was preceded in death by her late husband Pedro Mendoza; siblings Jonah Gibson, Sammy Gibson, Julia Gibson, Loretta (Gibson) Bates, Rozella (Gibson) Hines and sons Leonard Pino, Martin Pino and Clarence Pino. She is survived by her children Mary (Floyd) James, Leroy Gibson, Judy (Robert) Anderson, Nicholas (Nichole) Mendoza, Lisa (Mendoza) De La Torre and William Mendoza; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great-grandchild. These numbers are not including the numerous people she treated like family and who called her “Mom”, “Auntie” and “Grandma” in return. She will always be loved and missed by all. Her beautiful memories will be cherished as that’s how she lived…in a beautiful way.

Services will be held at the Yavapai Apache Tribal Gym, 2400 W. Datsi Street in Camp Verde on Thursday, January 18, 2018. Visitation starts at 12:00pm with the service following at 1:00pm.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.