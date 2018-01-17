Obituary: David Lee Rose 1936 – 2018

David Lee Rose, 81 of Cottonwood passed peacefully in his sleep into the arms of his savior on January 13, 2018.

David was born August 9, 1936, in Alamosa, CO to William and Nellie Rose. He married Betty Louise Moore on December 24, 1958. Together they had four children. After losing Betty to illness he met and married Effie Joyce Rose on January 1, 1975. Together they served at their church and started an appliance business, which they sold after several years. He was a longtime member of Journey Church. Through the years he served as a church board member and cooked for Light for the Lost and Teen Challenge banquets around the state of Arizona. David retired from work, however continued to serve. After losing Joyce to illness he married June Prentice on August 16, 2008 and spent his remaining years with June. Together they served at the prayer table at Rising Hope Food Pantry. His care for others and integrity in business touched many. He also served in the Army in his younger years.

David is survived by his wife of 9 years, June Rose, children Joyce (George) Winckler, Debra (Randy) Cockrell, David (Tracie) Rose and Tamra Liggett, seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, niece Kim Lich and brother Charles Rose and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by spouses Betty Rose and Joyce Rose, grandson Brian Douglas Winckler, great nephew Jared Lich, parents, six brothers, 1 sister and other loved ones.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018 - 12 noon at Journey Church located at 750 E. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ.

Information provided by survivors.