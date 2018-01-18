Get down to business while learning tax law

CAMP VERDE – Certified Public Accountant Sharon McQuestion will talk about 2018 Business Tax laws at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Camp Verde Community Library.

A member of the Camp Verde Business Alliance, McQuestion will address the following topics for this Down to Business class:

-Changes for individuals,

-Individual income tax rate,

-Changes for business,

-Qualified business income,

-Wage limitation,

-Deductible amount for business/trade,

-Qualified property,

-Qualified business/trade income,

-Income threshold amount,

-Application to partnership,

-Deduction for agricultural/horticultural;

McQuestion has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accountancy from California State University, as well as CPA credentials in Wisconsin in 1983 and in Arizona in 2008.

McQuestion also has credentials in Tax and Tax Planning, Government Compliance, Estate and Trust, Entity Choice Consultation, Payroll, Sales and Use Tax, Succession Planning and Financial Statement Preparation.

This talk is sponsored by the Camp Verde Business Alliance and is open to the public at no charge.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information about this workshop, call Sheri Hauser at 928-600-4675.

At noon on Wednesday, Jan. 24, CPA Anne Wenzel will offer an overview of the 2018 tax changes and how people can prepare now.

Wenzel will speak at the Online Classroom at the Town of Camp Verde’s Economic Development Department, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 107.

For more information, contact Katherine Anderson at 928-776-2008 or Katherine.Anderson@yc.edu.

