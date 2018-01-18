The Sensational 16: Verde Valley Wine Festival selects winemakers for May 12 event

  • Originally Published: January 18, 2018 3:16 p.m.

    • Four Eight Wineworks and The Clarkdale Foundation have just released the names of the "Sensational Sixteen" -- the wineries who will be pouring at this year's Verde Valley Wine Festival, Saturday, May 12 in downtown Clarkdale.

    All of these winemakers source 100 percent of their grapes from Arizona. This is a chance to sample some of the best wines in the Grand Canyon State.

    The application process for local food vendors, breweries and distillers is now open.

    The Festival is also issuing a call for volunteers in the community to help run the event, as well as business and media sponsors.

    Find out more at verdevalleywinefestival.com.

    This year's wineries are:

    Passion Cellars

    Four Eight Wineworks

    Caduceus Cellars

    Saeculum Cellars

    Bodega Pierce

    The Oddity Wine Collective

    Dos Cabezas Wineworks

    Garage East

    Arizona Stronghold

    Sand Reckoner Vineyards

    Callaghan Vineyards

    Burning Tree Cellars

    Rune Wines

    SouthWest Wine Center

    Merkin Vineyards

    Chateau Tumbleweed

