Celebrating 38 years of service

Tuesday, Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski and city council presented DeDe Ewald with a plaque of Appreciation for 38 years of service as a volunteer and a member of the Library Advisory Board. Vanessa Ward, Library Manager, is dedicating a meeting room in honor of Ewald’s extraordinary years of service with the Cottonwood Library.
