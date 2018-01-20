Obituary: Patricia Karen Martin 1938-2017

Patricia Karen Martin passed away peacefully at home in Juneau, Alaska on December 11th, 2017. She was born on June 5th, 1938 in Ojai, California to Frank and Eloise Mann. She graduated from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California and obtained her nursing degree from the University of California, Irvine. She went on to achieve a thirty nine year career in nursing that touched many lives, with her unwavering commitment to expressing compassion and respect to the people she cared for. Pat was loved by all who knew her because of her unparalleled commitment to her family, friends and her beliefs.

In 1972 she moved from Los Angeles, California to Jerome, Arizona where she began to pursue her interests in becoming a midwife. She also lived for several years in Santa Fe, New Mexico and abroad in France and Scotland. She helped over one hundred and eighty families in Arizona, welcome their newborns into this world, many of whom could not afford medical care and chose to birth their babies in their own home. She was known to accept as payment for her services, whatever the family could afford. She carried this philosophy of giving throughout her life, which explains why so many were drawn to her sweet personality, her contagious laugh and that sparkle in her eyes.

She moved to Juneau, Alaska from Clarkdale, Arizona in 1988 and immediately fell in love with the people, the land, and the sense of community that Juneau offered her. She often talked about how Juneau is an extraordinary community, a place where people look out for each other. Her sons soon followed her north and she was able to watch her grandchildren grow up in Juneau. She was extremely enthusiastic about family gatherings, whether it was a birthday, holiday, or celebration of a family member’s achievement. She was truly the matriarch of her family and was always available to offer encouraging words of advice to her family members, friends or anybody who was in need.

Pat worked as a nurse in Holbrook Arizona, Santa Fe New Mexico, and also at several medical facilities in Juneau Alaska, including Family Practice Physicians, Federal Occupational Health Center, Lemon Creek Correctional Center and Juneau Youth Services – where she took a personal interest in not only taking care of the children’s medical needs, but was also an advocate for them and often provided them with emotional support as well.

She was a very brave woman who was never afraid to stand up for what she believed in no matter what the repercussions may have been. She was a wonderful mother to four boys and a devoted wife as well. She was a Buddhist practitioner who was very committed to Buddhism and her many Buddhist friends in Juneau and around the world. She was an animal lover who treated all living things with respect and was fortunate to have met her sweet dog Sasha late in life, as she was her constant companion and loved to lay with her in bed and give her kisses every morning.

Patricia was preceded in death by her father – Frank Mann (Lt. Colonel, U.S. Army – WWII veteran), of Ojai California, and her mother – Eloise Colomb, of Ventura California, as well as her brother – Dennis Thompson, also of Ventura California. Survivors include her brother – Michael Weston and his wife Judy, of Ventura California, her sons – Sean Jackson and his wife Theora, of Eugene Oregon, Evan Jackson and his wife Ailene, of Portland Oregon, Ian Martin and his wife Lori of Juneau Alaska, and Adam Martin of Anchorage, Alaska. Survivors also include her grandchildren – Jazmin Jackson, Jaymee Jackson, Jayda Jackson, and Jalen Jackson of Portland Oregon, as well as Dylan Martin and Megan Martin of Juneau, Alaska. She is also survived by her nieces – Hayley Weston and Lindsey Thompson of Ventura, California and nephews – Jason Thompson and Justin Thompson of Fresno, California.



There will be an informal Celebration of Life potluck on Saturday, January 27th from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Northern Lights United Methodist Church in Juneau, Alaska. All friends and associates of Pat are welcome to attend and are also welcome to bring a dish to share, as we honor her and celebrate the time that we were so fortunate to have shared with her.

Donations can be made in her honor, to any non-profit organization that contributes to the betterment of children, animals, and planet Earth.

Information provided by survivors.