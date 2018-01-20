Obituary: Stanley J. Iverson 1944-2018

Stanley J. Iverson, 74 of Cornville, passed away on January 12, 2018. He was born on July 31, 1944 in Miller, SD to Johannas and Edna Iverson.

Stanley attended Ree Heights school from 1958-1962. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War.

Stanley was a farmer/rancher in South Dakota then moved to Arizona to own a trucking company. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and scrollsawing.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents Johannas and Edna Iverson and his infant daughter Shelly Rae. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Shirley Iverson of Cornville; daughters Kendra Marie Iverson of Phoenix and Karis Jean Iverson (Michael Allen) of Cornville; brothers James Lee Iverson (Elenore) of Miller, SD and Carl Rae (Lana) of Hitchcock, SD; sister Betty Jean Iverson of San Antonio, Texas and 2 grandchildren.

Services will be held at the American Legion, 286 S. 3rd Street in Camp Verde on Sunday, January 21, 2018 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

