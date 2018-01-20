Offices up for election in Yavapai County

Constable: Verde Valley (currently held by Jody J. Fanning), Bagdad-Yarnell, Seligman, Mayer, Prescott
Justice of the Peace: Verde Valley (currently held by William N. Lundy), Bagdad-Yarnell, Seligman, Mayer, Prescott
Superior Court Judge: Divisions 1 (currently held by Honorable David L. Mackey); 2 (currently held by Honorable John Napper); 3 (currently held by Honorable Tina R. Ainley); and 6 (currently held by Honorable Anna C. Young)
Clerk of the Superior Court: Currently held by Donna McQuality
Items on the May 15 election ballot: The Jail Tax extension and a possible candidate race in the Congress Domestic Water Improvement District (this election is subject to cancellation depending on how many people file petitions).
Filing: Candidate packets are available now, but official signature requirements cannot be provided until Mid-March. Precinct Committeemen file with their respective Party office. Party representatives file the compiled P.C. documents with the Yavapai County Elections office during the filing period. The filing period is April 30 – May 30. Precinct Committeemen are elected at the Aug. 28 2018 Primary Election.
Ballot questions: Ballot questions from the state or other jurisdictions will not be received until mid-summer.
Special Districts Elections
Elected at the Nov. 6 General Election. Filing period is July 9 – Aug. 8.
Fire Districts: Camp Verde, Montezuma-Rimrock, Sedona, Verde Valley, Ash Fork, Central Yavapai, Chino Valley, Congress, Crown King, Groom Creek, Mayer, Peeples Valley, Seligman, Williamson Valley, and Yarnell.
Road Districts: Red Rock Road Enhancement, Sheriff’s Posse Community Road Improvement and Maintenance.
