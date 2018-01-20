Plans for animal therapy sanctuary could get green light

COTTONWOOD – Plans for an animal therapy sanctuary could get approval Monday at Cottonwood’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The applicant Susan Masters is requesting approval of a Conditional Use Permit to allow additional large animals on her property, exceeding what is allowed by the City of Cottonwood Zoning.

The property is located in the 900 block of N. 14th Street and consists of a single parcel 1.04 acres in size.

According to the agenda, Masters, who resides on site, would like to have additional animals to offer animal assisted therapy for people. These would be occasional sessions and there would be no charges for the therapy sessions. Sessions would be by appointment only between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Occasional fostering of animals may be done on a limited basis.

She is requesting to allow two mini donkeys, one mule, and four goats. The current code allows for one head of cattle or horses (in this case donkey) for every 20,000 square feet of lot area.

“In this case, the property would be permitted by code to have two donkeys. Per Section 404.O.2 goats would be permitted in the case of ‘show animals’ allowable only by the use of family members residing on the premises,” stated the agenda.

Election of Chair and Vice Chair

The Commission will hold an election for Chair and Vice Chair. The election takes place annually. The current Chair is Ed Kiyler and current Vice Chair is Robert Williams.

Circle K Monument Sign

The Commission will hear a request for an approval of design review for monument signage at the new Circle K.

The proposed site is located at the northwest corner of North Main Street and East Mingus Avenue directly to the north of the existing Circle K gas station and convenience store.

Circle K intends to construct a new 5,881 square foot convenience store and gas station with a 5,053 square foot fuel canopy on the block directly north of their existing store. The total site contains 62,483 square feet or 1.435 acres.

The existing Goodwill store and several other commercial buildings on the block bounded by North Main Street, East Mingus Avenue, North 15th Street and West Apache Street will all be removed and replaced with a new convenience store and fueling facility.

The project for the development of the gas station and convenience store was approved with a Conditional Use Permit and Design Review at the Planning Commission meeting on June 19, 2017.

Wireless Communications Facilities Standard

The Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed Zoning Ordinance text amendment regarding small wireless facilities in the right-of-way and provide recommendation to City Council.

“On March 31, 2017, HB 2365 wireless facilities; rights-of-way was signed into law. This will allow wireless providers to locate small cells in the rights-of-way and public easements in the City,” stated the agenda.

The new law also allows wireless providers to construct, install, modify, mount, maintain, operate and replace utility poles that are associated with collocation of small cells.

They can do the same with monopoles that are associated with the collocation of wireless facilities (not just small cells) in the right-of-way.

The effective date of HB 2365 was Aug. 9, 2017, however, cities and towns are required to establish and make available rates, fees and terms that are consistent with HB 2365 by Feb. 9 or three months after receiving the first request by a wireless provider, whichever is later.

Currently, the Cottonwood Zoning Ordinance only describes procedures for the height of wireless communication facilities.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets every third Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, located 826 N. Main St.

For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/384/Planning-Zoning-Commission.