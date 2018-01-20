Tuzigoot closes during government shutdown

(VVN/Vyto Starinksas)

(VVN/Vyto Starinksas)

  • Originally Published: January 20, 2018 9:06 a.m.

    • Tuzigoot National Monument is closed because of the government shutdown that began at the stroke of midnight Friday after a Senate spending bill failed. It is unknown when it will reopen. Tuzigoot National Monument is located 25 Tuzigoot Rd. in Clarkdale.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.