Tuzigoot closes during government shutdown

Tuzigoot National Monument is closed because of the government shutdown that began at the stroke of midnight Friday after a Senate spending bill failed. It is unknown when it will reopen. Tuzigoot National Monument is located 25 Tuzigoot Rd. in Clarkdale.
