What you need to know about Clarkdale and Jerome's election season

Clarkdale elections

Positions up for election: Two council seats are up for election this year. Councilmembers Bill Regner and Ben Kramer’s (previously filled by Curt Bohall) terms expire. Regner said he’s “seriously considering” running for his seat again. Kramer said he plans to run again and hopes to be on the council “for years to come.”

Ballot measures: None.

About the candidate packets: Candidate packets are currently available at the Clerk’s Office at 39 N. Ninth Street. The window for filing candidate paperwork is April 30 to May 30.

Jerome elections

Positions up for election: All of the Jerome council seats are up for election.

Ballot measures: A measure to initiate staggered terms will be on the ballot this year. Staggered four-year terms were previously adopted by Jerome council in May 1992 and rescinded two years later by referendum.

About the candidate packets: Candidate packets will be available Town Hall/Clerk’s Office at 600 Clark Street. The window for filing candidate paperwork is April 30 to May 30.