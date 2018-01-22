Experience performance art, artist demonstrations at figure exhibit

Experience The Figure Revealed through life drawing, performance art, and live demonstrations at the Sedona Arts Center’s Theater Gallery.

Friday, Jan. 26 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. is the opening reception of The Figure Revealed: Artists and Muse exhibit of figurative works.

At the reception, the public is invited to experience drawing the semi-clothed figure at a draw-a-thon where performer/models will dance into short poses. Saturday, Jan. 27, artists will demonstrate how to carve portraits in wood from 1:30-2:30 p.m., and how to draw quick-gesture short poses with a live model from 3- 4 p.m.

At the The Figure Revealed: Artists & Muse opening reception draw-a-thon, performance artist/model Pash Galbavy and guest model Mark Stevens will offer five-minute quick-gesture poses that attendees will be invited to draw. The models will dance into poses that will be based on their work together as performance artists and contact improvisational dancers. Participants will be provided with paper and drawing supplies or they may bring their own. Attendees are welcome to draw or to watch.

Another opportunity to see the model/performance artists dance into poses will be on Feb. 2, from 5-8 p.m., during the First Friday closing reception. Some of the exhibiting artists, including Jim Menzel-Joseph, Charles DeLay, Patty Miller, and Greg Evans, will offer live drawing demonstrations.

At both events, there will be a drawing for a voucher for free admittance to a Monday life drawing group. Free food and wine will be served. Plus, there will be live music with musician Richard Salem.

Saturday, Jan. 27, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., sculpture artist Charles DeLay will demonstrate how he carves a portrait in wood. And from 3-4 p.m. artist Jim Menzel-Joseph will demonstrate and provide instruction on how to draw quick-gestures which are poses that are typically held from 30 seconds to 20 minutes. Bring your own supplies and a $5 suggested donation if you would like to draw.

The Figure Revealed: Artists and Muse exhibit will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 27 through Feb. 5. It features a collection of art, started in Sedona Art Center’s Monday life drawing sessions over the past four years by 16 regularly attending artists. The show highlights an array of styles, expressions, imaginative responses, and interpretations of the human form, which have been created by artists with various backgrounds and skill levels.

Exhibiting artists are: Carolyn Ensley, Charles DeLay, Darleene Nelson, Greg Evans, Jack Proctor, Jim Draves, John Argent, Jim Menzel-Joseph, Marti McNamee, Megan Fyffe, P.M. Bookgarden, Patty Miller, Rafael Ramos, Suzanne Doucette Stebila, Sonja Saban, and Taylor Hellmann.

Come treat yourself and participate in the wonder of the creative experience during the draw-a-thon on Friday, Jan. 26 from 5 – 8 p.m., artist demonstrations on Jan. 27 from 1:30- 4 p.m., and the First Friday closing reception on Feb. 2 from 5-8 p.m. at The Figure Revealed exhibit at The Art Barn Theatre Gallery at the Sedona Art Center. For more information, call 928-284-4021.