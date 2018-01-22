The Sedona International Film Festival will present the next Met Live Opera presentation of Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca” on Saturday, Jan. 27. There will be two shows that day at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre: 11 a.m. (live simulcast) and 4 p.m. (encore).

Plan to come early as Russell Fox will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before each production (10 a.m. for the morning show and 3 p.m. for the encore).

Rivaling the splendor of Franco Zeffirelli’s set and costumes of the Napoleonic era, Sir David McVicar’s ravishing new production offers a splendid backdrop for the extraordinary soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role of the jealous prima donna. “Tosca” is conducted by Emmanuel Villaume and directed by Sir David McVicar, and features Vittorio Grigolo as Tosca’s lover Cavaradossi, with Željko Lucic as the villainous Scarpia.

Puccini’s melodrama about a volatile diva, a sadistic police chief, and an idealistic artist has offended and thrilled audiences for more than a century. Critics, for their part, have often had problems with Tosca’s rather grungy subject matter, the directness and intensity of its score, and the crowd-pleasing dramatic opportunities it provides for its lead roles. But these same aspects have made Tosca one of a handful of iconic works that seem to represent opera in the public imagination. Tosca’s popularity is further secured by a superb and exhilarating dramatic sweep, a driving score of abundant melody and theatrical shrewdness, and a career-defining title role.

The Met Live Opera’s “Tosca” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. (live simulcast) and 4 p.m. (encore). The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before each show. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.