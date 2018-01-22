Rowe Fine Art Gallery says thanks with The XO Show

Rowe Fine Art Gallery is sending hugs and kisses to art lovers in February with its annual collector appreciation show.

The XO Show happens Feb. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. Ever since gallery owners Ken and Monica Rowe opened their doors eight years ago, they have designated the first Friday in February as the day they show appreciation to their clients. If you have ever purchased a Ken Rowe sculpture or a piece of art from Rowe Fine Art Gallery, you are invited to stop by for a special sweet treat. And if you’ve never purchased art from the gallery, this is the perfect time to browse the gallery’s selection of sculptures, paintings and jewelry, like the latest addition to Sedona artist Liam Herbert’s Soul Mates collection. His new pendant, Two Hearts Together Forever, is available in sterling silver or gold (by special order) and would be a thoughtful gift for your sweetheart. Don’t forget, Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14.

To top it all off, a decadent chocolate fountain will be flowing all night long during The XO Show. Everyone is invited to choose from an assortment of fruits and snacks, and delight in dipping the treats into the rich dark chocolate. After all, what’s love without chocolate?

“Our hearts are so full in February,” says Monica. “Ken and I feel a deep appreciation for the art collectors who have supported us for the past 30 years. The other 11 months of the year are about our award-winning artists, but we dedicate February to the art lovers who have given us and our artists a great life.”

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.