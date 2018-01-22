Sedona Gallery Association elects New Leadership

Now entering its 18th year, the Sedona Gallery Association is announcing that it has elected new leadership.

The strong slate of new officers include: President, Angela Palmer, Gallery Director for Creative Gateways; Vice President, Linda Goldenstein from Goldenstein Gallery; Treasurer, Mark Schrader from ALT Gallery; and Rowe Gallery’s Shirley Eichten Albrecht, as Secretary.

Palmer joined Creative Gateways in June of 2017 and recently became an advisor to the Board of Directors of the Sedona Conservatory. Previously she worked in marketing for Phoenix-based arts organizations, Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona and The Phoenix Symphony. Prior to moving to Arizona, she worked as a high school mathematics teacher in a transfer school in Brooklyn, New York. Palmer earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from New York University, a master’s degree in mathematics secondary education from Teachers College, Columbia University, and a master’s degree in global business administration from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Recently nominated for an Arizona Governor’s Arts Award in the Community Division, the SGA represents the collaborative efforts of the premiere galleries in Sedona to ensure that art lovers and artists alike experience the best art environment imaginable. The member galleries of the SGA represent over 500 Arizona artists, 300 of which are local artists. Additionally, they advocate for the arts throughout the Verde Valley. In addition to their acclaimed 1st Friday in the Galleries event, they work together to support special art events and to cultivate the visual arts and cultural life of Sedona.

Led by the SGA member galleries, the Sedona Gallery scene continues to receive international acclaim. The New York Times called Sedona a “New West Enclave” of galleries, American Style Magazine consistently named Sedona in the Top Ten Small Town Art Destinations as have Smithsonian Magazine and TravelNerd.com. For more information about the Sedona Gallery Association please go to www.sedonagalleryassociation.com.