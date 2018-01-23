Child transported to hospital after 89A crash

BRIDGEPORT – One child was transported to the hospital Monday night after a two-car accident on State Route 89A between Zalesky Road and Cornville Road.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., Verde Valley Fire District’s arriving crews found two vehicles with moderate damage blocking the southbound lanes.

Three adults refused treatment and the child was transported by ground to Verde Valley Medical Center for evaluation, according to a news release from VVFD.

Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, and Cottonwood Police Department were also on scene.

“VVFD would like to remind parents about the importance of using a car seat while driving. All fire agencies have car seat technicians that can assist you with proper fit and installation of a car seat. Call your local fire agency to schedule an appointment,” stated the release.