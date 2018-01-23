Obituary: Janet M. Stewart 1937-2018

Janet M. Stewart passed away on January 12, 2018. She was born on February 13, 1937 to Paul and Kathryn Kuhns in St. Johns, Michigan; they moved to Arizona when she was 9 years old.

Jan graduated from Yuma High School in 1954 and moved to Prescott where she worked for the telephone company, Prescott schools, and APS (retired 1994).

After retirement, she and her husband, Chuck, traveled the country in their RV participating in horseshoe tournaments. Jan loved volunteering for Meals on Wheels, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, and the Haven. She also enjoyed singing in the Verde Valley Voices and her church choir.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dean, and her husband, Charles.

She is survived by her son, Paul Phillips (Melanie) of Prescott Valley, AZ; daughter, Penny Jeffrey (Dave) of Nebraska; grandchildren, Tanner, Heather Cross (Ty), Michael Jaramillo, Breanna Phillips, and Renae Phillips, and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Verde Community Church, 102 S. Willard St., Cottonwood, AZ on January 27 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meals on Wheels program in Jan’s memory

(www.verdevalleyseniorcenter.org).

Information provided by survivors.