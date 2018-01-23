Verde Valley national monuments reopen Tuesday

VERDE VALLEY – Tuzigoot National Monument (seen here), Montezuma Castle National Monument, and Montezuma Well reopened Tuesday morning with the ending of the federal government shutdown.
These national monuments closed because of the government shutdown that began at the stroke of midnight Friday after a Senate spending bill failed.
