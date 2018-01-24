Use of acid-based drain cleaner prompts Haz-Mat response by fire department

CORNVILLE – Tuesday, Jan. 23, at about 5:48 p.m., the Verde Valley Fire District responded to a hazards materials incident involving an acid-based drain cleaner on Palo Verde Place in Oak Creek Estates.

VVFD was dispatched to a residence after the home owner poured an acid-based drain cleaner down the drain and a chemical reaction occurred, according to a news release from Nazih M. Hazime, fire chief, Verde Valley Fire District

The home filled with toxic fumes and the occupants immediately evacuated the residence and called 911, the news release stated.

This was an over-the-counter cleaner that had been used several times before in the past, said Hazime. The two residents were evaluated by paramedics but did not require transport to the hospital. Hazmat technicians cleaned up the area and removed the cleaner from the home.

Assisting Verde Valley Fire was Hazmat 811 from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority.

Safety reminder: Home cleaning supplies, even when used properly can be dangerous. In the event a hazardous situation occurs, immediately get everyone out of the home and call 911, said Chief Hazime.