Fire district has warning for motorists (with video)

The Verde Valley Fire District responded to a motor vehicle accident on Western Drive near Mountain View Drive on Tuesday, according to VVFD press release. VVFD was also dispatched to a pickup truck on fire. On arrival crews found a truck on the side of the road with fire coming from the engine compartment. The driver was out of the vehicle and a safe distance away, the fire department stated. The crew quickly extinguished the fire and assisted the driver with removing his tools from the back of the truck, the department added. No injuries were reported, the release said. The VVFD wanted to remind motorists that the fire in the engine compartment can grow rapidly if a fuel line ruptures. “It is recommended to get everyone out of the vehicle immediately and move a safe distance away,” according to the VVFD. VVN/Vyto Starinskas