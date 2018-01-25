Obituary: Lois M. Pennington 1934-2017

Lois M. Pennington, 83, of Cottonwood, passed away at home on January 9, 2018.
She was born on August 31, 1934 in McRoberts, Kentucky to Doss Barnett and Dora Mannus.
Lois worked in restaurant management.
Lois came to Arizona in the 1950’s and resided in many Northern Arizona towns before moving to the Verde Valley in 1965. She enjoyed fishing, cooking and hunting.
Lois will be greatly missed by all.
Lois is survived by her son Harold Pennington (Pat) of Cornville; daughters Paula Shuman (Ron) of Chandler, AZ and Marieta Cummings (Greg) of Hammond, Indiana; 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
There are no services planned at this time.
Information provided by survivors.
