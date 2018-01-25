What's Happening: Jan. 26, 2018

‘Heart to Heart’ gathering Feb. 9-10

The 19th annual Heart to Heart gathering will be Feb. 9-10, hosted at Sedona United Methodist Church, 3026 State Route 179.

For complete listing of events go to www.h2hsedona.org Heart to Heart has been a special day in February for local women for almost two decades.

Each year, speakers are selected to encourage and inspire the attendees.

This year’s event is a journey through the Psalms titled “Finding Your Voice and God’s Healing Heart in the Psalms. The teaching team coming from Cupertino California, will include: Karen Dabaghian author of “Travelogue of the Interior;” and Elsie Kichhofer student of ancient Hebrew who gently helps women find their voice. The head of the team, Brian Morgan, is a Stanford educated, world traveler who has brought deep insights to his congregation for over 40 years. Also, there will be guest performances from James Garcia, Roger Gilbert, Desert Streams Dance, and local artist Jo Gilbert.

This journey will include worship, teaching, and a time of solitude for writing.

Each participant will leave with a fresh appreciation of being a beloved daughter of God. Contact Jetta Meyer 928-554-4189 for more information.

Spirit of Joy Religion and Science Lectures for 2018

Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church has announced the Religion and Science Lectures for 2018. These lectures are the church’s way of participating in the Clergy Letter Project, an association of over 15,000religious leaders and 1,075 scientists who belive that there is no necessary conflict between religion and science.

All lectures are open to the public free of charge and will be given at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive in Clarkdale each Sunday afternoon in February. The lectures begin at 2:30 pm and are followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments.

• Feb. 4 - Dr. Jeff Hall, director of Lowell Observatory, Flagstaff. “A Planet By Any Other Name.” What the New Horizon mission has taught us about Pluto

• Feb. 11 - Lucas Huedl, archeologist, Montezuma Castle & Tuzigoot. “Analyzing the Montezuma Castle.” When did they build it? How id they build it? Why did they leave?

• Feb 18 - Dr. Kennard Bork, retired college professor of paleontology.”Contributions of Natural Theology to Natural Science. “Significant attempts to wed the Word of God with the word of nature

• Feb. 25 Dr. Bruce Peek, cardiologist. “Thoughts on the End of Life: Science and the Soul.” How science and religion look at the end of life.

Patty May ‘Open Your Heart to Youth’ Scholarship

The Verde Valley Leadership Program fosters an environment that empowers and motivates others to successfully accomplish their objectives. We mentor and develop each other and our peers. We serve. Verde Valley Leadership awards scholarships to college-bound high school seniors demonstrating exemplary leadership qualities, motivating and setting an example for their peers, and making a difference in their community. We reward their accomplishments and are excited about their future.

Criteria: Students eligible for this scholarship must be a graduating high school senior residing in the Verde Valley who intends to continue their education at a college or university. Student must be available to accept the award at Verde Valley Leadership graduation ceremony July 20, 2018.

Amount: $750 scholarships will be awarded to two (2) students.

Deadline: Applications will be accepted until May 1, 2018. Verde Valley Leadership, P.O. Box 1663, Cottonwood; or send via e –mail to: info@vvleadership.org

Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club Tea

Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club Tea will be Saturday, February 24, 2-4 p.m. at Beaver Creek School, 4810 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. There will also be a fashion show, an auction and silent auction. Tickets are $20 and limited to 75. Tea attire is expected. Tickets are available from Betty Hart 928-567-2946, Rachel Ayars 719-330-9346, Alberta Amos 928-567-4892, Darla Melcher 928-592-0782 and any civic club member. This is a fundraiser for a Beaver Creek student scholarship and to support local community organizations.

Valentine’s Day Sip and Stroll

Wednesday, February 14th 4-7 pm – Start your Valentine’s evening by enjoying an exclusive pairing of beverage tasting and desserts in charming, historic Old Town Cottonwood! Enjoy the short stroll between tasting rooms and bars while enjoying premier wines, craft beers, champagne, and desserts. This special event includes a commemorative wine glass, as well as a 2-oz. beverage pour and dessert pairing at each of the eight participating stops. Purchase your tickets online at Eventbrite.com or Ironhorseoldtown.com This is a limited event with only 60 tickets available for sale.

Arrive at Small Batch Wine & Spirits at 1044 N Main Street, beginning at 4pm on Wednesday, to collect your ticket and wine glass for the event.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group

For every person who completes a suicide there are friends and family members intimately affected by the death. There is utter bewilderment that the loved one made such a decision.

The survivors experience a sense of isolation, shock, anger, guilt, depression and often alienation due to the stigma attached to suicide. Survivors of Suicide is a local support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide.

Meetings are typically the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Rd, Sedona, AZ (the corner of 179 & Chapel). For additional information call Barbara Litrell @ 928-649-0135 or email bprats@cableone.net.

Expanded hours for Camp Verde community Library

Camp Verde Community Library is increasing its open hours in response to community demand for use of the facility. The new hours will allow families, students and working adults more choices for getting to the library during the week.

Beginning Monday, January 29, the library will be open Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other program at the Library, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Free support group for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients meets February 7

February Star Party at Rezzonico Family Park

Forget Hollywood! Join members of Astronomers of the Verde Valley and gaze at the real stars Saturday, February 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Rezzonico Family Park. You’ll see stars, planets, galaxies, and other heavenly bodies that you will never see in Hollywood.

Bring your Valentine for an early celebration. Enjoy the beauty of the heavens as seen with the naked eye. Look through carefully calibrated telescopes setup and monitored by experts passionate about sharing their love and knowledge of the universe with others.

Astronomers of the Verde Valley describe themselves as “an amateur astronomy club” whose “mission is to inform, educate and entertain by providing a varied and interesting program of activities for our membership and the communities we serve.” Join them on the telescope pads at Rezzonico Family Park, February 10 for this FREE presentation and find out just how interesting they are. You will be glad you did!

Rezzonico Family Park is adjacent to Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. Please park at the library so you don’t blind the stargazers with your headlights. Carry a flashlight that is shielded with a red lens, dress for cold weather, and wear sturdy shoes for walking on the gravel path. If you need assistance, please let us know.

For more information about this or any other program at the Library, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Seed Library returns to Cottonwood Library

The Seed Library returns to the Cottonwood Public Library for the spring planting season on Saturday, February 3. Check out free seeds, grow the plants, and return some of the seeds to help propagate plants that are more adapted to the high-desert climate. If you’re new to gardening, check out some books on the subject while you’re at the library, there is an excellent choice of informative gardening books available in the non-fiction, oversized and southwest collections. The Seed Library can be found in the parking lot lobby of the library on the first Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 7. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

OLLI Lunch & Learn program hosts Curt Kommer

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Lunch & Learn program will host Curt Kommer, who has been active in the Sedona Westerners Hiking Club for many years and served as Club President in 2014-2015, on Wednesday, January 31 at 1:00

Bring your lunch at 12:30 (or come for complimentary coffee, tea, water, and a little snack) and join us at this enjoyable, informative, weekly community event that is free and open to all, in room 34 of Yavapai College’s Sedona Center (on Cultural Park Place, across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School) on Wednesday, January 31, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. The influx of tourists to Sedona fills our roads, so we’ve raised the sales tax to expand their capacity. But most of these tourists hike, so are our hiking trails becoming as overburdened as our roads? If so, what needs to be done to maintain and expand red rock country’s world-famous trail system?

Learn from Curt how the Westerners and the local Coconino National Forest Ranger District assess the trail system, and what they have to say about the current condition of this beloved local treasure, used by about a million visitors and many thousands of residents each year. The total cost of maintenance is roughly $425,000, but federal funds through the National Forest Service in 2016 covered only 25% of that. The 2017 budget was 13 percent lower, and the recent extraordinary cost of dealing with forest fires and hurricane damage will lower the budget for trail maintenance still further in the year ahead. What are the consequences of this enormous shortfall? What can be done to make up for it?

Find out what a newly formed group of community leaders, trail advocates, government entities, and representatives of local organizations are doing to support our community’s extraordinary trails. Are they likely to succeed, or will local residents soon be feeling as exasperated about our overloaded trails as we do about our clogged roads?

Curt has been a physician for over 30 years, primarily as a family practice specialist in Cottonwood. He currently is the Medical Director for Accord Hospice of Sedona. When off-duty, he relishes hiking the spectacular trails of this region and serves on the Boards of Directors of both the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund and the Sedona Westerners.

For more information about Lunch and Learn or this event, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

Brown Bag Brain Buzz with Rabbi Bernie Kling

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Brown Bag Brain Buzz will host Rabbi Bernie Kling, an independent Sedona rabbi and hospital and hospice chaplain, who will present, “Hospice, Death and Dying,” on Thursday, February 1 at 12:30

This is a free lunchtime forum, sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus. Bring your brown bag to Room G-106 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale and join us as Rabbi Kling shares his experience of his several years of hands-on hospice chaplaincy here in the Verde Valley.

As the Baby Boom generation inexorably ages, America’s death-denying culture of perpetual youth is finally beginning to face reality. We do not live forever; and each of us, together with our family and friends, will have to choose how and where to live out our last days. The hospice movement has been a welcome break in the wall of denial and unreality that has surrounded the topic of death and dying in America.

Rabbi Kling has facilitated OLLI courses on Judaism, the Jewish Bible, and the modern encounter between Judaism and Buddhism.

For more information about Brown Bag Brain Buzz or this event, call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Easter Egg hunt returns to Riverfront Park

This free event will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 10 am at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. It is open to all local children ages one month to 8 years old. Children hunt for candy and prize/coupon filled plastic eggs in five different areas of the park. Age divisions are 1 to 17 months, 18 to 36 months, 3 to 4 years, 5 to 6 years and 7 to 8 years old. This event is made possible by all of our sponsors: Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Sonic Drive-In, KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do, McDonald’s , Carl’s Jr, Country Bank and the State Farm office of Jennifer Griffin.

Sedona Chamber announces Sedona Verde Valley Job Fair

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau is pleased to announce a regional job fair on Tuesday, February 13 from noon to 4 p.m. The job fair, which is free to job seekers, will be held at Yavapai College Sedona Center on 4215 Arts Village Drive, Sedona AZ.

The Job Fair is hosted by the Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center, City of Sedona, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security (Arizona@Work), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau.

Exhibitors include 19 major regional employers who will inform attendees about potential job opportunities and speak to potential candidates. Participating hiring businesses include:

Bashas’ Inc.

Bealls’ Outlet

Caring Presence

CITY OF SEDONA

Delaware North

Diamond Resorts International

Enchantment Resort

Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

Holiday Inn Express Sedona

Home Care Assistance of Northern Arizona

Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa

Local First Arizona

Papillion Airways

Pink Jeep Tours

Renee Taylor Gallery

Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa

Sefton Engineering Consultants, LLC

Whole Foods Market

Xanterra

The emphasis for the Job Fair will be on job recruitment as well as career opportunities and resources that can lead to quality jobs.

Tell your friends, family, and neighbors, and attend the Sedona Verde Valley Job Fair on Tuesday, February 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at Yavapai College Sedona Center on 4215 Arts Village Drive in West Sedona.

For more information, visit www.SedonaChamber.com or call 928.204.1123.

2018 Cottonwood Chamber annual dinner Jan. 26

The 2018 Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Board of Directors Installation Banquet/Dance will take place Jan. 26, 5-9 p.m., at the Verde Valley Moose Lodge #1449, 1051 S. Broadway, Clarkdale.

The evening begins with a 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. live auction and 8 p.m. dance.

Admission is $35 per person.

For additional information, contact Kristine or Karen, 928-634-7593.

Join Camp Verde Parks and Recreation for trips to Phoenix area

Join Camp Verde Parks and Recreation for fun-filled trips on a 14 passenger shuttle bus. Trips leave from the Community Center Gym at 9 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. unless otherwise specified. Participants must be at least 16 years old or have an accompanying adult. Explore the secrets of Arizona and relax with plenty of opportunity for you to spend the day the way you want. Must pre-register for all trips

Friday, Jan. 26: AZ Museum of Natural History & Mesa

Come tour the premier natural history museum in Arizona and learn about the natural and cultural history of the Southwest. Be amazed by Dinosaur Hall, explore ancient Seas, learn about Paleo-Indians and later Hohokam Native Americans. Explore the history of the Spanish Southwest and Territorial Arizona. Enjoy lunch at your choice of local restaurants, visit the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum and local shops. Adult $22, Senior (65 +) $20, Student (13+) $18, Child (0-12) $15.

Friday, Feb. 9 Butterfly Wonderland & OdySea Aquarium (Mix & Match) in Scottsdale.

Trip leaves early at 8 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m. Your choice of one or both attractions. At Butterfly Wonderland, walk through America’s largest butterfly atrium surrounded by thousands of beautifully colored butterflies! Learn about the fascinating life of butterflies in the 3D movie “Flight of the Butterflies.” At OdySea Aquarium, see the Rivers of the World, Otter Banks, Penguin Point and walk through the Great Barrier Reef tunnel under the water! Check out two stories of restaurants and shops around the huge circular plaza.

Cost for Butterfly Wonderland: Adult $42, Senior $40, Student $40, Children 3-12: $33.

Cost for OdySea Aquarium: Adult $55, Senior $53, Student: $49, Children 3-12: $44

Cost for both attractions: Adult: $75, Seniors: $69, Student: $66, Children 3-12: $55.

Friday, Feb. 23 Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

Watch your choice of several horse competitions at this premier event. This is the 63rd annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, with over 2,400 horses, top owners, trainers, and breeders from around the world competing to be the best. Explore the vendor hall with 200 plus exhibitors and lots of food options. Adult $19, Senior (55 +) $16, Child (0-12) $15

Friday, March 9 Phoenix Art Museum

Enjoy the largest art museum in the southwest with art from around the world. Enjoy the permanent collections as well as temporary exhibits such as the current “Selections from the Schorr Collection” of Old World & 19th century masters. Bring a lunch or enjoy creations from Palette restaurant at the museum. Adult $28, Senior $25, Student $23, Child (6 – 17) $19.

Friday, March 23 Wrigley Mansion Lunch & Tour in Phoenix

Join us for this unusual opportunity. Enjoy a wonderful lunch with your choice of menu options and a great view. Then take a guided tour through the Wrigley Mansion. Built by the Wrigley gum magnate William Wrigley between 1929 and 1931. It has 24 rooms and 12 bathrooms, spanning 16,000 square feet. This tour includes your lunch. All ages - $45

Register at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 395 S. Main St. Or call (928)554-0829 for more information.

Explore the teachings of Baha’u’llah, founder of the Baha’i Faith Jan. 27

The Cottonwood Bahá’í community will host a film at the Cottonwood Public Library to celebrate the Bicentenary of the Birth of Baha’u’llah, founder of the Baha’i Faith.

If you are wondering about the path our world is taking, the causes of political strife and economic instability, the teachings of Baha’u’llah may be for you.

The film, “A Light to the World,” will be shown on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Cottonwood Public Library from noon-1:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

The Baha’i Faith teaches “the well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.” --Baha’u’llah

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá’í community. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call 928-649-5845 or 928-274-6289.

Integrative Archaeology Lecture at the Library Jan. 27

Join local author Luminous Antonio for a free lecture called Integrative Archaeology & Hidden Histories on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dede Ewald Room.

The Library at Alexandria and mountains of Mayan Texts have been destroyed. Countless layers of civilizations have eroded with the passage of time. Legends and myths and fragments of oral traditions may hold some of the only clues we have left.

Many of us can sense that archaeological sites, sacred sites and power places are much older than we have been led to believe. Worldwide, new sites and hidden histories reflecting millions of years of human existence continue to be uncovered.

Today, each of us with an inclination to do so can explore the past for our own enrichment and that of creating a just, sustainable and thriving society. Integrative Archaeology offers insights and ways to explore our rich, abundant past. Questions to be explored include when we first inhabited the earth, where we came from, and why it’s important to discover our true history and accomplishments.

Luminous Antonio is the author of six books on the subject of Integrative Archaeology. As a lifetime researcher she has travelled to 22 countries worldwide and visited scores of Archaeological Sites, Altars, Ceremonial Sites, Sacred Sites and Power Places. She has facilitated journeys to ancient sites since 1986. For more information visit www.integrativearchaeologyfoundation.org. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Clarkdale’s 2018 Concerts in the Park call for performers, lineup announced Jan. 29

The Town of Clarkdale is currently seeking professional musical acts to entertain diverse crowds for the 2018 Concerts in the Park season. Concerts are free to the public and are offered June through September Saturday evenings from 7-9 p.m. in the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo.



The requirements to be considered in the selection process are available on the Town of Clarkdale’s website (www.clarkdale.az.gov) under the Concerts in the Park link. Interested bands/performers must submit all required materials and information no later than 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

The 2018 Concerts in the Park band lineup will be announced on or before Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Community Services Department at 928-639-2460 or by email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.

A Caring Place Adult Day Services Grand Opening Feb. 1

A Caring Place Adult Day Center is designed for older adults who need some assistance and supervision throughout the day or simply who are isolated and need social interaction. We enable seniors to socialize with others while still receiving needed care services and medical supervision. At the same time, we offer caregivers a break from caregiving duties while knowing that their loved one is in good hands.

The Grand Opening is Thursday, Feb. 1 from 2-5 p.m. at 203 South Candy Lane, Suite 12 A – B. The ribbon cutting is at 2:30 p.m. Refreshments and tours will be provide.

To RSVP or for more information, call 505-270-4803.

A Caring Place Adult Day Center has planned program of activities designed to promote well-being through social and health-related services. Our care team will develop an individualized care plan to ensure each participant maximizes their potential in our program.

Our Program

Social Interaction & Activities: Sensory and memory activities; Various fun activities such as bingo, Karaoke, card games, physical fitness programs, outdoor outings, music therapy, art therapy, crafting & gardening, and massage therapy.

Nutrition: Breakfast, Lunch & Snacks provided and for those who have a need, we will send home dinner. Additionally, arranging for a nutritionist to advise on healthy eating and cooking (customized diets).

Medical Services: Nurse on premises and oversight by a physician with weekly visits on site in our care center. Our nurse will perform wellness checks every day and will provide medication management.

Value Added Benefits: Assistance with Arizona AHCCCS/ALTCS and VA application process; coordination of benefits; referral services; medical appointments.

Eligibility: Private Pay, State funded through Arizona ALTCS & VA Benefits.

Taxes in retirement workshop Feb. 1

Retirement is rated one of life’s most stressful events. Do you have a retirement tax strategy?

Join us at the Cottonwood Public Library for an informational workshop covering Taxes In Retirement on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Dede Ewald Room.

Many aspects of your everyday life begin to change as you prepare for retirement. One of the biggest changes you are faced with involves your finances. The paycheck you have become accustomed to receiving is no longer coming in. Instead, it is now up to you to decide from which accounts you will take income.

Your paycheck may have stopped, but taxes continue. It is important to know and understand the potential tax implications of selecting which assets from which you draw your retirement income.

If you would like more information on how taxes can impact your retirement income sources, this seminar is for you. Topics to be covered include the changing rules for a retiring generation of baby boomers, common misconceptions about taxes in retirement, possible tools and strategies available to retirees to help develop a retirement tax strategy, strategies to help protect yourself against the taxation of your Social Security income and how rising taxes may affect your retirement cash flow.

Registration is required for this workshop as seating is limited, please call 928-634-7559 to sign up. The library is located at 100 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood.

University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension offers Master Gardener Volunteer Training in Camp Verde starting Feb. 6

The Master Gardener Volunteer training course provides research-based horticulture information you will use as a Master Gardener volunteer educator for the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension.

Topics include basic botany, soils, fruit tree care, planting, staking, pruning, ornamental trees and shrubs, water/irrigation, wildlife in the garden, insects, integrated pest management, vegetables, weed management, natural resources, plant diseases and pesticide safety.

The 16-week course runs from Feb. 6, 2018 to May 22, 2018 and will be held on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library.

The application and additional information is available on our website https://extension.arizona.edu/yavapai-county-master-gardener-volunteer-training-application or call Lydia at 928-445-6590 ext. 221.

Applications are required and must be postmarked by Dec. 1, 2017.

Dementia Friends informative session Feb. 6

Dementia Friends is a global movement developed by the Alzheimer’s Society in the United Kingdom and now underway in the United States. In this free informational session, you will learn: 1. Help everyone in a community understand five key messages about dementia. 2. How it affects people. 3. How we each can make a difference in the lives of people living with the disease.

Register for this informational session on Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Sedona Winds Assisted Living located 475 Jacks Canyon Rd. in Sedona. Registration can be completed by calling toll-free 1-877-521-3500.

U of A Cooperative Extension offers fruit tree pruning demonstrations Feb. 10

It’s fruit tree pruning season and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County is offering two free deciduous fruit tree pruning demonstrations conducted by Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau. Come and learn why, when, and how to prune your backyard fruit trees. Demonstrations will cover apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.

Two pruning demonstrations are scheduled. The first will be held on Saturday Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Marmaduke Orchard, 3435 S Silver Rd, Camp Verde. The second will be held on Saturday Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the McLandress Orchard, 850 S. Maricopa St, Chino Valley. It is not necessary to register – just come and learn!

Maps and directions to these workshops are available on the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension web site: cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/. Signs will be posted prior to the workshops to help participants find the locations. Follow Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau on Twitter (@jeffschalau) for timely information such as cancellations due to inclement weather.

Sign up for ‘Looking Good Cottonwood,’ begins Feb. 21

Sign up now for Looking Good Cottonwood 2018. LGC is your step-by-step lifestyle transformation journey. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Wednesday, May 16, 2018 we offer a 12-week body transformation program which includes extra group exercise classes, health seminars and weekly weigh-ins. Participants will receive an LGC t-shirt (upon completion), discounts on recreation center memberships (three months and longer) and 10 percent off the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Race in April. Come by the Cottonwood Recreation Center to sign up. Fees: $20 for CRC members, $40 for non-members.

For more information, contact Trevor Faust at tfaust@cottonwoodaz.gov or call 928-639-3200. Must be 18 years old to participate.

NACOG brings programs to raise dementia awareness Feb. 21-22

Area Agency on Aging NACOG is working to bring many programs to raise community awareness about dementia. If you would like to partner and provide an informational session, please call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255.

Area Agency on Aging NACOG is providing a free Mental Health First Aid for Older Adults and Those Dealing with Later-Life Issues training on Feb. 21-22 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sedona Winds Assisted Living located 75 Jacks Canyon Rd. in Sedona.

This Mental Health First Aid training will feature many issues that older adults may encounter as they age. Mental Health First Aid is a free 8-hour course that teaches how to help someone that is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The training helps identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.

To register for this FREE training, call toll-free 1-877-521-3500.

23rd Annual Early Childhood Education Conference held Feb. 23

Spencer Gorin, RN presents “Navigating Relationships” (two hours of professional development credit.)

Personal success is dependent upon how deeply we can connect with ourselves, others, and our communities. Student behavioral challenges that are brought to our attention as counselors, teachers, parents and youth-serving professionals almost all have a common thread of the lack of empathy and an inability to negotiate simple and complex relationships.

Our students now live in a world that often annihilates critical thinking, empathy, and face-to-face dialogue. This, in turn, fosters isolation, extrinsic motivation, loss of joy and drive creating a pathway towards “sensation” but not “connection.”

However, the very good news is that when students feel deep genuine connections, with other students and the caring adults in their lives, they naturalistically gravitate towards wanting meaningful and healthy relationships.

All we need to do is gift them with simple foundational concepts on how to create healthy bonds and provide experiential opportunities for relevant and courageous conversations.

This is the key for personal happiness, optimizing life-long learning, empathy, and creating deep connections with others. More than ever learning how to navigate relationships with a strong foundation of empathy is how we best prepare our students, not only through K-12, but for college and post-secondary school life experiences.

Event Details

When: Feb. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Location: Mingus Union High School Auditorium, 1801 East Fir Street, Cottonwood AZ, 86326

Pricing and Registration

Conference Attendee Price – Included in conference registration

Group Price– $10/person

Individual Price – $20 for online registration (below)

Event will include exhibitors to provide you with information about ways in which you can help strengthen education in your community.

Please contact us if you are interested in highlighting your organization as an exhibitor.

Questions?

Contact the Event Coordinator at 928-301-9105 or email: bailey.bvcs@gmail.com

Strengthening the Verde Event Feb. 23

The 2nd Annual Strengthening the Verde Event promotes a strong community by hosting a night to learn together, connect with resources, and share our vision of a Strong Community.

Experience a presentation by Spencer Gorin on “Navigating Relationships.” Spencer will provide you with: concepts on how to create healthy bonds and deep connections opportunities for relevant and courageous conversations tools to form meaningful and healthy relationships.

The event is at Mingus Union High School, located 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood on Feb. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Nominations now accepted for the Yavapai Healthy School Award

Yavapai Healthy Schools (YHS) Coalition defines a healthy school as an environment where a school strives for best practices in school wellness policy, nutrition, worksite wellness, emotional, mental and physical health and caring for the whole student.

Do you know of a school who is going above-and-beyond to meet the health and wellness needs of their students? If so, nominations for the Yavapai Healthy School Award are now open. Simply visit www.YavapaiHealthySchools.com and share the school you believe is deserving of the Yavapai Healthy School Award and why.

The nominating period for submissions is now through the month of January 2018. Schools must be within Yavapai County to be eligible. The schools nominated by the public will receive notice in mid-February, and schools who receive the most nominations have the opportunity to apply for the award with the winners announced in mid-April 2018.

The Yavapai Healthy Schools Coalition’s goal is to empower teachers, staff and students in making healthy choices. YHS Coalition is a partnership of over twenty partners who work to promote healthy living in our county schools.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.



Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.



For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument through April

Continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ 86335.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.



For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at Cottonwood Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Volunteers needed for upcoming tax season

Your local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. We have sites in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, and Sedona.



We provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low income families. Experience is not required as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators, and receptionists. This is a wonderful way to give back to your community.



Please call Pat at 928 567-9251 for more information.

Registration open for 2018 Sedona Mountain Bike Festival

The Sedona Mountain Bike Festival will be back March 2-4, 2018 and registration is now open. This year, organizers say they are ready “to put on another amazing event with the same recipe of three days of bike demos, music, breweries, food trucks and shuttles. We are excited to continue our partnerships with Vida women’s skills clinic, as we are their first stop of the season, and with Hermosa Tours shuttle company.”

The festival is put on by real riders. We know what makes an event fun and what doesn’t. “Sedona Mountain Bike Festival is right in the middle of Sedona making it easy to access hundreds of miles of single track,” said organizers.

There are group rides going out all day every day, some lead by famous athletes. Those who want to ride alone can take advantage of the many trails.



Now until Feb. 2, three-day passes are $80. For the first 1,000 people, this price includes a free event t-shirt by TASCO MTB as the official soft goods sponsor, and pint glass. Sign up at www.sedonamtbfestival.com.

Survivors of Suicide support group

For every person who completes a suicide there are friends and family members intimately affected by the death. There is utter bewilderment that the loved one made such a decision.

The survivors experience a sense of isolation, shock, anger, guilt, depression and often alienation due to the stigma attached to suicide.

Survivors of Suicide is a local support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. Meetings are typically the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Rd, Sedona (the corner of 179 & Chapel).

For additional information call Barbara Litrell at 928-649-0135 or email bprats@cableone.net.

Library hosts Artist’s Corner every third Tuesday

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group meets second Fridays

Friday, January 12th, 3-4:30 p.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center Conference Room B, Bryana Merrell and Bree Branch, speech-language pathologists (SLP) at EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine at VVMC in Cottonwood, will share their expertise with those attending the Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group meeting.

Both Branch and Merrell possess Master of Science degrees and certificates of Clinical Competence from the American Speech Language and Hearing Association. Branch specializes in neurological disorders, dysphagia, and traumatic brain injury. Merrell specializes in adult stroke rehabilitation and treats adult swallowing and voice disorders.

With Parkinson disease, the voice may get softer, breathy, or hoarse, making it difficult for others to hear what is said. Speech may be slurred. Swallowing difficulties can occur at every stage of Parkinson disease and cause choking, aspiration of food and saliva into the lungs, and pneumonia. Special therapies can effectively address these symptoms and dramatic improvement in speech volume and clarity can be achieved.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends meets the second Friday of every month, 3:00-4:30 PM, at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at (928) 202-7952 or judy@pmdalliance.org.

American Legion invites Sedona high school students to compete in speech contest

High school students of Sedona are invited by Cornville American Legion Post No 135 to compete in the 2018 Annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program. The invitation to enter the competition was extended today by Post Oratorical Chairman, Jim Strande.

The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States government. The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant and must be 8-10 minutes in length.

Contestants will compete locally with the top contestants moving forward to the area contest held sometime late in Feb. 2018. At that contest, speakers will earn $300, $200, $100 respectively, for placing 1st through 3rd place.

The department contest which traditionally consists of six speakers from across Arizona will be held on March 3rd at the Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64 in Phoenix, AZ. Top speakers will walk away with $1,500, $1,000, and $750 respectively for 1st through 3rd place, all other speakers will receive $400, each.



In addition to the awards by winners of the various elimination rounds of competition, college scholarships of $18,000, $16,000, and $14,000 will be awarded to the first through third places in the national finals. Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $1,500 scholarship. The top three youth orators who have won all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April in Indianapolis.

The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners and chaperone at the national contest.

High school students in Sedona who are interested in entering the competition will find complete rules and contest information by contacting Chairman Strande at 928-301-7273. Previous national winner of the contest may be viewed at www.legion.org/oratorical.

Verde Valley Voices begin rehearsals for Spring concert in April

“This spring we’re singing a Broadway review of shows from the 1900s.” Joy Simons is the director of the choir. “It’s full of songs from shows the whole world loves!”

A list of shows includes; Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma, Les Miserables, Rent, West Side Story and Showboat. More composers like Cole Porter, Rogers and Hammerstein, Sondheim and George Cohan are also on the bill.

“These are the greats who wrote the shows that are still being performed all over the world. I can’t wait to get started!” says Joy.

The Voices is a non-audition choir open to anyone who loves to sing. Rehearsals are every Tuesday evening from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the balcony of Immaculate Conception Church on SR 89A. An elevator is available for members to use.

Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays until Jan. 15. Semester dues are $45. Music and folders are provided. A limited number of partial scholarships are available. Come take a journey with us through some of Broadway’s most memorable shows.

Movie Monday at the Library

The Cottonwood Public Library invites you to Movie Monday on the second Mondays of each month. This month’s movie is based on a book and is a wonderful story of unconditional love depicting the experiences of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family. For more information visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.