Adult care center ready for pre-grand opening

COTTONOOD - The pre-grand opening of A Caring Place Adult Day Services Center and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, Feb. 1 from 2-5 p.m., 203 Candy Lane, Suite 12 A & B, in Cottonwood.

The event will be hosted by owners Julie Keeney and Meghan Yu.

A Caring Place Adult Day Services Center is dedicated to older adults who need memory care, assistance and supervision throughout the day and seniors seeking social interaction and their caregivers who need a break. It offers a host of services that enable seniors to enjoy socializing with others while receiving medical assistance and supervision.

A Caring Place provides caregivers a break from care-giving duties while knowing that their loved ones are safe and in good hands.

SERVICES

Social Interaction & Activities: Sensory and memory activities; various fun activities such as Bingo, Karaoke, card games, physical fitness programs, outdoor outings, music therapy, art therapy, crafting and gardening, and massage therapy.

Nutrition: Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided and for those who have a need, we will send home a boxed dinner. Additionally, arranging for a nutritionist to advise on healthy eating and cooking (customized diets).

Medical Services: Nurse on premises site in our care center. Our nurse will perform wellness checks every day and will provide medication management.

Value Added Benefits: Assistance with Arizona Medicaid/ALTCS, NACOG and VA application process; coordination of benefits and referral services.

Eligibility: Private pay, state-funded through Arizona ALTCS, NACOG & VA Benefits.