Coatimundis: A rare area sighting

Last November, my sister was walking with several friends along the trail at the V-Bar-V Heritage Site when they saw two strange-looking critters playing in the bushes nearby.



She watched for a while and then took a few photos of one, which she later showed to me. The pictures were not altogether clear but the form and color of the animal could be made out.

I just stared at the photos on her phone. Judging by its size and facial markings, at a distance the animal could easily pass for a raccoon, but...it had a long tail. And it wasn’t a ringtail cat because this animal was much larger and there were no alternating black and white rings on its tail. Then it hit me – could it be a coatimundi? In this area?

Needing a positive identification, I showed the photos to Janie Agyagos, wildlife biologist for the Red Rock Ranger District.



Yep, it was a coatimundi.



She mentioned that some time ago one was hit and killed by a car on Highway 179 just south of the VOC. Also, over the years a few sightings were reported at Enchantment Resort and several other places around our general area.

Later I informed the site hosts at the V-Bar-V, Mike and Judy Snively, that there were coatimundis living next door, a stone’s throw from Wet Beaver Creek. So it wasn’t totally unexpected when I got a phone call from Mike in early January, excitedly stating he had just viewed the coatimundis in a large pyracantha bush next to his RV in front of the visitor center.

“They are definitely here,” he said.

“I’m sending you the photos."

The images were much clearer than the ones my sister had taken, and for the first time a true profile of this elusive creature could be easily observed.

Doing a little research into the “white-nose” coatimundis, they are apparently rare in the southwest and much more common in Central and South America. This raccoon relative mainly inhabits the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix and the Huachuca Mountains southeast of Tucson.

These social animals sleep in trees and prefer elevations of 4,500 to 7,500 feet.



The nocturnal “coati” are omnivorous, eating a broad variety of nuts, seeds, insects, fruits, bird eggs, rodents, lizards and snakes.

For me, it was exciting to learn that the diversity of our local animal species had grown by just a bit.