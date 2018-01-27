Hikers: We have a new trail

On a recent January morning about 40 volunteers, mostly Friends of the Forest members with Forest Service supervision, met at the Bell Rock Vista trailhead to begin construction of a new Forest Service trail.



Labeled the Rector Trail, also dubbed the “Rector Connector,” it extends about one mile through a wilderness area between Bell Rock and Courthouse Butte, effectively dissecting the three and a half mile Courthouse Butte Loop. No bikes are allowed on this trail since it traverses a designated National Forest Wilderness where mechanical devices of any kind are prohibited.

The trail’s namesake is Gene Rector who, along with his wife Darl, are long-time members of the Sedona Friends of the Forest, a large and very active organization of local volunteers who, in many ways, assist the Forest Service in its day-to-day operations. Over the past 22 years, Gene logged an incredible 12,000 hours constructing and maintaining many miles of our local trail system.

In truth, it’s not a new trail at all. Many locals reading this have already recalled hiking it over the years. Up to now it was deemed a social trail – one with no name, signage, cairns or maintenance. In the Forest Service inventory as an official system trail, it will now have all that.



And it will soon appear on hiking maps used by the visiting public, so expect to see a lot more usage. The Rector Trail is an attractive alternative for hikers who would rather not travel the entire Courthouse Butte Loop, especially during hot summer months when it is totally exposed to the sun.

This is the first Forest Service trail constructed in our area in the past few years. Village residents are encouraged to try it out to witness and appreciate our local trail building capability.