James Ratliff Gallery presents 2nd Annual ‘Jewelry Extravaganza’

James Ratliff Gallery’s 2nd Annual “Jewelry Extravaganza” opens Friday, Feb. 2, from 5-8 p.m., at James Ratliff Gallery.

The gallery is located 671 State Route 179, Suites A1 & A2, in Sedona.

This exhibition, featuring the work of Sandra Den Hartog, Sally Peck and Adriana Walker, will continue through Feb. 18.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, “Jewelry Extravaganza” offers one-of-a-kind memorable gifts for loved ones or yourself. And the three styles represented differ significantly so they will provide a wide amount of choice as well as beauty and creativity.

Sandra Den Hartog’s creations have their genesis in Sandra’s childhood fascination with and love of pretty rocks. So today’s’ classy Zanzibar Jewelry Collection had its impetus way back when as a child Sandra collected rocks. In high school she took classes in Geology and Gemology. Then marriage and raising children intervened so jewelry making had to wait its turn.

Sally Peck retired to Sedona in 1991 following a 30-year career teaching art in public schools. According to Sally, “I took beading classes to refresh my memory of an art learned as a Campfire Girl. I have beaded over 300 pieces of wearable art, not to mention many, many fabulous, fully beaded pieces of jewelry!”

Adriana Walker and her artistic talent was meticulously cultivated by her parents’ devotion to the arts and international travel from their child’s earliest days. Adriana’s jewelry is evocative of the universe—its breadth and depth; its cultures and struggles; its beauty and the magic of natural creation; its suggestive patch work effect.

For further information about "Jewelry Extravaganza" or the James Ratliff Gallery call 928-282-1404, email:FineArt@jamesratliffgallery.com, or visit www.jamesratliffgallery.com.