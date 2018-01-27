Jerome continues its love affair with art during 1st Saturday Art Walk

Jerome continues its love affair with ART on Feb. 3rd with the First Saturday Art Walk.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the 24 galleries and studios of Jerome will be brimming over with visual delights. There will be plenty of chocolate, music and good conversation at this vibrant event. Meet the artists that night and mingle with other art lovers who are drawn to this charming mountain town. Make a night of it with dinner at one of the town’s delicious restaurants. Maybe even spend the night at one of the delightful B&B’s or hotels. The event starts at 5 p.m.

There is plenty of parking and a shuttle is available to transport visitors to galleries and studios. Be sure to stop by the new location of Passion Cellars up the steps on the way to Haunted Hamburger. The delightful tasting room is featuring all local artists and is a beautiful space both inside and out on the deck. Jerome Art Walk is an event that has become a great Northern Arizona tradition on the First Saturday of each month. Visit jeromeartwalk.com for more information.

Ben Roti’s “re[VOL]ve” opens at Gallery 527 in Jerome during the Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Roti will feature new contemporary ceramic work constructed and altered on the pottery wheel. The collection of turned objects includes a variety of cups, bowls, jars, and platters. Vibrant glazes and slips are used to create a rich, weathered surface on the wheel-thrown utilitarian objects.

Passion Cellars Jerome is featuring the work Jerome artists and craftsmen for the Art Walk. The 13’ X 5’ tryptic of Jerome by plein air painter Mark Hemleben, “Every Damn House,” is featured behind the 15’ live edge juniper bar, handcrafted by Jerome’s Mike Caruso. Passion is also featuring the seductive welding art of Jerome’s Jessica Laurel Reese. Jessica also welded the gorgeous fence and gate on the new wine patio to tie in with the curve of the clouds and red rocks of Sedona.

Long time Jerome resident and owner of the House of Joy, Mary Dempsey, is also one of Passion’s featured artist. Mary’s intricate and lush collage pieces are whimsical, colorful and captivating. Passion is also featuring the unique and intricate dot work of Dave Rentz.

Cody Delong just completed a large new Grand Canyon painting ‘A Day at the Beach’ which is 36”x 60”. It’s a dramatic scene along the Colorado River, from one of Cody’s many rafting trips through the canyon. He’ll be leading another eight-day float trip for artists in May. The artists will be doing plein air painting each day in camp along the way. These studies and photos taken are the reference Cody uses for his larger studio works. In addition, Cody continues work on his “Jerome Impressions Series.”

As always there will be live Ukulele music at Made in Jerome Pottery and some new Raku and pit-fired pots by Hanna Flagg in addition to all the unique handmade cups, bowls and plates that will make any meal special.

Celebrate the ones that you love at Zen Mountain Gallery for the Art Walk. Valentine’s Day is approaching and Zen Mountain Gallery has a wide selection of gift ideas and fine art for the occasion from its many local artists. The Gallery offers a great selection of jewelry from Komala Rohde and Nancy Bihler. Heart-themed ceramics are available from Luna Patterson and Elizabeth Bonzani, as well as a wide selection of contemplative and contemporary fine art, photography and pottery. Zen Mountain Gallery has two more pieces from the estate of Donald Voss.

Join Threads on Main for a spectacular preview of our new Cut Loose clothing line the Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Our Spring lineup from this small San Francisco studio is filled with linen and cotton blends in new light Spring colors of celery, ocean blue, and of course white.

Pura Vida Gallery will feature new pieces by ceramic artist Bill Campbell during the Art Walk. Bill’s “Stellar” glazes are known for their subtle color variations, random occurrences, and impressionistic appearance. Each piece is safe for food, microwave, and dishwasher and is an original work of art to be enjoyed for many generations.

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery continues its celebration with their bi-annual all-member show entitled, “Ringing in the New Year.” Co-op members are encouraged to display new work in this show which may include work outside their current juried mediums.

Chris Ryback, Mark Foltz and Florence Flynn are among the 35 local Co-op members who have taken on the challenge of creating new work and are looking forward to sharing their results with you during the Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. in the old Hotel Jerome. From jewelry art to wearable art, from gourd art to ceramics, from wood art to carved art, from paintings and mixed media to photography, note cards, mosaics, glass and stained-glass art, this event is sure to please.

In The New State Motor Company, Janie Layers will be showcasing her latest sculpted scripture narrative titled: The Voice Of One Crying Out In The Wilderness. It is a 3ft tall hand-formed clay statue of John The Baptist standing in water.

Here we are at Yester Day’s Fine Art Gallery, located under a lavender flag in the lower business district of Jerome, and all we have to offer that’s new for Valentine’s Day is wood. But the bas relief wood carvings of disabled U.S. military veteran Jeff Clark of Camp Verde may be as romantic as they come for some. Clark’s skillfully and delicately “etched” planks depict images of Native Americans, birds, and natural flora, and in certain situations may be just the right gift.

For more information about Jerome Art Walk, contact Donna at 928-301-3004 or visit Jeromeartwalk.com.