Winchester

CBS Films

Directors: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Writers: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Producers: Tim McGahan, et. al.

Cast: Helen Mirren, Sarah Snook, Jason Clarke, et. al.

Eccentric firearm heiress believes she is haunted by the souls of people killed by the Winchester repeating rifle.

Rated PG-13 for violence, disturbing images, drug content, some sexual material and thematic elements.

A Fantastic Woman

Sony Pictures Classics



Director: Sebastián Lelio

Writers: Sebastián Lelio, Gonzalo Maza

Producers: Sebastián Lelio, Gonzalo Maza, et al.

Cast: Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes, Luis Gnecco, Aline Küppenheim, Amparo Noguera, Antonia Zegers, Diana Cassis, Nicolás Saavedra, et. al.

Marina, a waitress who moonlights as a nightclub singer, is bowled over by the death of her older boyfriend.

Rated R for language, sexual content, nudity and a disturbing assault.