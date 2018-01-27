Kudos logo

Menu

New movies coming to theaters Feb. 2, 2018

Helen Mirren, Sarah Snook and Jason Clarke star in ‘Winchester.’ CBS Film.

Helen Mirren, Sarah Snook and Jason Clarke star in ‘Winchester.’ CBS Film.

Originally Published: January 27, 2018 3:24 p.m.
Facebook

Winchester

CBS Films

Directors: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Writers: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Producers: Tim McGahan, et. al.

Cast: Helen Mirren, Sarah Snook, Jason Clarke, et. al.

Eccentric firearm heiress believes she is haunted by the souls of people killed by the Winchester repeating rifle.

Rated PG-13 for violence, disturbing images, drug content, some sexual material and thematic elements.

A Fantastic Woman

photo

‘A Fantastic Woman’ stars Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes and Luis Gnecco. Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Writers: Sebastián Lelio, Gonzalo Maza

Producers: Sebastián Lelio, Gonzalo Maza, et al.

Cast: Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes, Luis Gnecco, Aline Küppenheim, Amparo Noguera, Antonia Zegers, Diana Cassis, Nicolás Saavedra, et. al.

Marina, a waitress who moonlights as a nightclub singer, is bowled over by the death of her older boyfriend.

Rated R for language, sexual content, nudity and a disturbing assault.