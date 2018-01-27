Out of Africa welcomes new tiger

Sunrise is the newest member of the Out of Africa family in Camp Verde. Out of Africa owner Dean Harrison said Sunrise is a 12-week-old Bengal tiger that was born at a wildlife park in Missouri. Sunrise weighs 15 pounds, but will grow up to be more than 300 pounds. Sunrise will be part of the famous Tiger Splash show at Out of Africa when she grows up. She joins hundreds of other animals at the park including 16 tigers and 14 lions.