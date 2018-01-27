Kudos logo

PK Gregory entertains at Main Stage

PK Gregory returns to the Main Stage for a Feb. 3 performance.

Originally Published: January 27, 2018 3:58 p.m.
On Friday, Feb. 2, local favorite DJ ill.Ego will host his monthly First Fridays dance party at Main Stage. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona. Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 has the return of local favorite PK Gregory. Careening wildly around the alt-country and Americana genres like “Hank Williams on a hot-rodded Vespa,” PK Gregory’s music is rooted in tradition, but with a kind of laissez-faire eclecticism and idiosyncratic storytelling bent that is decidedly modern. Described as “Johnny Cash meets John Prine, with a smattering of Townes Van Zant,” fans of the great troubadour tradition will find much to like, but this is not an attempt at a purist revival by any stretch. With elements of folk, western swing, honky-tonk, and blues, and taking on a wide range of subjects from religion and sex to the zombie apocalypse, the songs are driven forward by PK’s swirling fingerpicked guitar, harmonica, home-made suitcase drum and foot percussion, and delivered in an immediately-compelling baritone reminiscent of Johnny Cash, with a Hank Williams edge. The concert is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7 p.m. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.