‘Rector Connector’ trail completed

A new trail has been named for Cottonwood residents Darl and Gene Rector. On Jan. 13, fifty-five volunteers gathered with Forest Service employees to complete trail construction and dedicate the “Rector Connector.” The trail honors more than twenty years of trail maintenance work by the couple as members of Friends of the Forest. The trail is located between Bell Rock and Courthouse Butte on the Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest.
