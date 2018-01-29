Emergency crews respond to Verde Village RV fire

VERDE VILLAGE – Verde Valley Fire District responded to a fully involved RV fire in Verde Village just after midnight on Sunday.

There were no injuries.

While enroute to the 1300 block of E. Bow Maker Trail, the engine crew upgraded the incident to a working fire due to the visible heavy smoke and fire.

Fire Chief Nazih Hazime said crews went into a defensible mode to extinguish the fire and were on scene for approximately an hour and a half.

The single occupant of the RV said he was asleep in the RV when he woke up by the smell of smoke.

“He noticed that the space heater being used was on fire. The occupant exited the RV and informed his son, who lives in the main residence, that the space heater in the RV was on fire and spreading,” said Hazime in a news release.

When fire crews arrived, the RV was fully involved.

Cottonwood Fire Medical Department, Verde Valley Ambulance Company, and Yavapai County Sheriff’s assisted.

“VVFD would like remind everyone to make sure your space heaters are inspected and safe to use. Also, to make sure you have working smoke detectors,” said Hazime.