Chamber names Linda Norman Volunteer of the Year

Linda Norman was named this year’s Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of Year at Friday night’s Annual Dinner and Installation Banquet. Board members were also present at the Moose Club. The theme of this year’s event was “High School Flashback.”
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.