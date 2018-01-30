Beaver Creek Trails Coalition to put ‘finishing touches’ on Sunset Loop, Elmore Wash trails

Guide to Wickiup Mesa Trails
CAMP VERDE – Developed and maintained by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition in partnership with the Coconino National Forest Red Rock Ranger District and Yavapai County, the Wickiup Mesa Trail System serves Rimrock and Lake Montezuma.
Wickiup Mesa Trail System is made up of seven trails that are a collective 6.5 miles:
Bull Pasture Trail
The Bull Pasture Trail is .3 miles across open grassland from Forest Road 9202Y to the Mallard Trail/Montezuma Well Overlook Trail.
This trail is rated easy by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.
Cedar Knoll Trail
At .6 miles, the Cedar Knoll Trail goes from the Forestglen Trailhead past Cedar Knoll to the Mallard Trail/Montezuma Well Overlook Trail.
This trail is rated easy by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.
Elmore Wash Trail
At 2 miles, the Elmore Wash Trail goes from Sunset Loop Trail to Forest Road 618.
This trail is rated moderate by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.
Golden Gulch Trail
The Beaver Creek Trails Coalition describes the Golden Gulch Trail as .6 miles of “gradual incline” from the Golden Gulch Access to the Mallard Trail with scenic views north toward Sedona.
This trail is rated moderate by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.
Mallard Trail
The Mallard Trail is .3 miles from Mallard Access over a rock ledge to the Golden Gulch and Montezuma Well Overlook trail junction.
This trail is rated moderate by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.
Sunset Loop Trail
As one of two Wickiup Mesa trails at 2 miles long, the Sunset Loop Trail connects Golden Gulch, Montezuma Well Overlook and Elmore Wash trails.
This trail is rated moderate by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.
Well Overlook Trail
At .4 miles from the Sunset Loop Trail, the [Montezuma] Well Overlook Trail ends at a rocky ledge and a bench, overlooking Montezuma Well.
This trail is rated easy by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.
-- Bill Helm
BEAVER CREEK – Saturday’s volunteer maintenance at the Wickiup Mesa Trail System is what Stan Mish calls a “good opportunity to put the finishing touches” on the Sunset Loop and Elmore Wash trails.
At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Forestglen Trailhead, volunteers will meet for some Dutch oven cobbler and cowboy coffee before Bret Edstrom with the U.S. Forest Service holds a pre-cleanup talk.
Mish, president of the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition’s board of directors, said “in excess of 20 volunteers” have participated in each of the trail-building days.
But the Coalition is always looking for more volunteers, Mish said.
Volunteers will be asked to help with sign installation, cairn building, trail brushing, vegetation trimming, photography and record keeping, Mish said.
The Wickiup Mesa Trail System is 6.5 miles of trails that stretch across close to 700 acres of the Coconino National Forest just east of Lake Montezuma.
According to Kenn Trout, vice president of the Coalition’s board of directors, the trails are approved for hiking, mountain biking and equestrian use.
“The purpose is to restrict the use of motorized vehicles on these trails,” Trout said. “There are lots of other places out there that people can take their motorized vehicles.”
Volunteers are encouraged to bring food, water, sturdy clothes and sturdy shoes, as well as gloves and tools, such as brooms or trimmers, and buckets for carrying rocks.
Beaver Creek Trails Coalition will have some hard hats available, But Mish said that volunteers are welcome to bring one if they desire.
“Hard hats are generally necessary when people are swinging tools,” Mish said. “They’re likely won’t be any of that.”
Trail work will take place from about 9 a.m. until “2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.,” Mish said. Volunteers should be prepared to hike “a mile or two, each way.”
For more information or to volunteer, contact Bret Edstrom with the U.S. Forest Service at 928-203-7509 or email bretaedstrom@fs.fed.us.
Or contact Stan Mish with the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition at 928-606-2925 or email stanmish@beavercreektrails.org.
The Forestglen Trailhead is located off I-17 at the McGuireville exit (293).
The Forestglen Trailhead is located at the intersection of E. Redrock Dr. and Forestglen Road.
