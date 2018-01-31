High-speed pursuit involving stolen Cottonwood car ends in Munds Park

MUNDS PARK – A high-speed Intersate-17 chase involving a stolen Cottonwood car ended in Munds Park Tuesday afternoon after the suspect barricaded himself inside a storage shed.

Daniel Lykins, 33, of Flagstaff, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, trespassing, two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of endangerment, two counts of criminal damage, and one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement.

He was booked into the Coconino County Jail in Flagstaff.

Around 12:04 p.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a gold minivan that was reported stolen by the Cottonwood Police Department.

The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated northbound I-17 at milepost 296 near the Cornville/McGuireville Road exit, said DPS Media Specialist Bart Graves.

According to the newsroom scanner, the suspect at times drove 100 mph.

DPS said stop sticks were successfully deployed and the driver exited the highway at milepost 324 at Munds Park. The driver fled on foot and barricaded himself in a storage shed, said Graves.

A Flagstaff police department SWAT team responded and placed the suspect under arrest at 3:27 p.m.

Cottonwood police spokesperson Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said it appeared that the victim left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in it. She parked it at her residence around 7:30 p.m. Monday and then reported stolen Tuesday morning.