Fun facts about Beaver Creek’s annual 4th of July celebration

30

Folks organizing Beaver Creek’s annual 4th of July celebration are still taking applications for the 9 a.m. parade, so there still isn’t an official count of how many floats you can expect to see.

But most years, the number of parade participants is about 30, says Carol Keeton, Beaver Creek Kiwanis past-president and Beaver Creek 4th of July Celebration coordinator.

Some years, Keeton says there are as many as 40 parade participants

Parade entrants, such as walkers, animals, vehicles and floats should sign up at the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire District Station or call 928-567-9401.

93

Each year, Beaver Creek’s annual 4th of July parade is led by the American Legion Post 93 Riders of Camp Verde. This year’s grand marshal is Verna Shafer, the junior marshal this year is 15-year-old Abigail Jensen.

Pastor Ken Miller of the Beaver Creek Baptist Church is this year’s Master of Ceremonies.

800 x 2 = 300

Each year, about 800 pancakes and 800 sausages are cooked to serve at least 300 people from 7 a.m. until just before the parade, which starts at 9 a.m. This year, it could be more, Keeton says.

Breakfast, Keeton says, also includes strawberries and whipped cream, as well as orange juice and coffee.

$500

Beaver Creek Kiwanis will give out a $500 cash first prize for the winner of the annual duck race, held at noon on Wet Beaver Creek at Sycamore Park. Second prize is $250, and there are four $50 cash prizes for the next four ducks across the line.

“We have some really great prizes, including several other cash prizes, a Craftsman wet/dry vacuum, a new washer and dryer, a $125 electric toothbrush set, many restaurant prizes and gift cards,” Keeton says.

Candy Hammond of Candy’s Creekside Cottage is the go-to person for buying the ducks. Stop by her McGuireville establishment, located at 2130 E. Beaver Creek Road, or call 928-592-9310 for more information.

Duckies are $2 each or $5 for three.

With between 1400 and 1500 ducks traversing up the creek, Keeton figures that each participant has about a 10-percent to 15-percent chance of winning a prize.

Since Beaver Creek has more than its fair share of rocks that have drifted into the pathway of the unsuspecting rubber duckies, folks will clean the creek on Saturday morning, Keeton says.