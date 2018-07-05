Arellano wins Flagstaff Downtown Mile

On Wednesday Cottonwood runner Allyson Arellano won the women’s citizen division of the Flagstaff Downtown Mile. Arellano, who just finished her freshman season at Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina, won the citizens race with a 5:32 clocking for the two-lap, 1-mile race, eclipsing the former course record of 5:36. Arellano forged a 3-second gap on her closest competitor through the first lap and ended up winning the race by 12 seconds.