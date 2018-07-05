Community comes together for school supply/backpack drive and back-to-school give-a-way

Big Park Community School may have closed, but the kids in our community are still in need of a great education. Communities need to stand together and the people of those communities should assist one another when times are tough.

Due to the economic struggles some of our families are experiencing, many of the students in our Village are unable to start the new school year with proper school supplies; which means they aren’t prepared to succeed in school. A community school administrator stated that approximately 40 percent of our local VOC students are living below the poverty line.

Village of Oak Creek Church of the Nazarene (VocNaz), Clark’s Market/Weber’s Food & Drug, Desert Flour Bakery, and PJ’s Village Pub are sponsoring a school supply collection for the students of our community.

If you would like to assist those in need by purchasing school supplies, there will be drop-off bins placed at Weber’s IGA, Desert Flour Bakery, and PJ’s Village Pub, from Sunday, July 1, to Sunday, July 22. You can find a list of needed school supplies on the bins or at www.vocnaz.org.

A backpack and supplies average $75 per student. We need to provide for 75 students this year, which is over $5,600. If you prefer to donate funds we can make your donation go further by buying in bulk. Cash or checks can be dropped at any of the above locations. Checks can be mailed to:

VOC Church of the Nazarene

55 Rojo Drive, Sedona, AZ 86351

The memo line should read “Back 2 School” and the check made out to “VOC Nazarene”

Contact Pastor Jim at 702-810-4048 to arrange pickup of your gift.

Sunday, July 29th and Sunday August 12th, from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, K-12 students from the Village of Oak Creek are invited to receive FREE backpacks and school supplies at the Village of Oak Creek Church of the Nazarene, located at 55 Rojo Drive, 86351, ¼ mile south of the Hilton roundabout. There will be free food and drinks available.

If you have any questions or would like to volunteer to help with this community project call Pastor Jim at 702-810-4048 or leave a message at 928-284-0015.