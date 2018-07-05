Grand opening party planned July 28 for Rotten Johnny’s Restaurant

John and Nikki Ramagli, owners of J Wine Bistro in the Village, announce the grand opening of their new pizzeria at the Collective Sedona, 7000 AZ-179.

The Village will celebrate this event with the Watters Band on Saturday, July 28, in the Collective’s Kiva Courtyard.

The Watters Band, on tour from Austin, Texas, will mark this event with the release of their new album, and will play from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Johnny’s will offer a series of food and beverage stations around the Courtyard.

John and Nikki Ramagli are donating the band’s performance, and all ticket proceeds will benefit the Verde Valley Sanctuary and the newly established Rotary Club of Sedona Village Charitable Fund.

Tickets are $15 and available at rottenjohnnys.com.