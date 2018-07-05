Sedona Village Business Association launches Stay and Play Guide

Sedona Village Business Association is excited to announce its new Stay & Play guide. This brochure lists and maps local SVBA Business members. It also showcases other business members of SVBA. The new brochure is distributed at over 59 locations in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

There are many advantages of being a member of SVBA:

• A listing in our Stay & Play Guide.

• Monthly Lunch and Learn educational presentations

• Business Mixers

• Networking Opportunities

• Marketing on SVBA Website

• A personalized business listing page

• Calendar listing for business events

• Blog postings for your business news

Your membership includes all of the above for $120 per year.

The next Lunch and Learn will be on Thursday, July 5, with Rondi Habern, CPA, from Adams, Habern & Gray presenting an Overview of 2018 Business Taxes. Bring your lunch and join us at the Holiday Inn between noon and 1 p.m. FREE to SVBA members and just $5 for non-members.

The regular SVBA meeting will be at the Hilton on Tuesday, July 17th, at 4 pm.

For more information, on becoming an SVBA member, our Lunch n Learn series or additional events please visit us www.sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org.

Questions? Email info@sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org or call Rebecca Miller at 928-284-0966.