Verde Valley School has presidential occasion

Verde Valley School Anthropology teacher Leigh Carter recently traveled to Washington D.C. to accompany her husband the filmmaker, author, and professor, Bill Carter to a black-tie gala.

Mr. Carter was receiving a prestigious award from the Advisory Council for Bosnia and Herzegovina for his ongoing work towards peace and ethnic diversity in the Balkans.

Mr. Carter began his work there in 1993 as a young humanitarian aid worker in the besieged city of Sarajevo, and went on to develop multiple creative approaches to ending the war. Mr. Carter is best known for his award-winning documentary film “Miss Sarajevo” and for his activist projects with the band U2.

For Leigh, a highlight of the gala was meeting former U.S. President Bill Clinton who was also an ACBH honoree for his involvement in ending the Bosnian war in 1996.

The event was packed with international dignitaries, ambassadors, generals, humanitarians, journalists, and activists.

Leigh says, “Of course, I felt extremely proud of my husband’s achievements. It also felt wonderful to tell people that I work at an international school dedicated to peace, diversity, and environmental stewardship.

As always, I believe that our school mission is one of great importance to the world and I am proud to be a teacher at Verde Valley School. I will never forget this incredible evening and each magic encounter.”

More about Advisory Council for Bosnia and Herzegovina, at www.acbih.org

More about Bill Carter’s books and films at www.billcarter.cc