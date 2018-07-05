Verde Valley School has presidential occasion

Verde Valley School Anthropology teacher Leigh Carter recently traveled to Washington D.C. to accompany her husband the filmmaker, author, and professor, Bill Carter to a black-tie gala.
Mr. Carter was receiving a prestigious award from the Advisory Council for Bosnia and Herzegovina for his ongoing work towards peace and ethnic diversity in the Balkans.
Mr. Carter began his work there in 1993 as a young humanitarian aid worker in the besieged city of Sarajevo, and went on to develop multiple creative approaches to ending the war. Mr. Carter is best known for his award-winning documentary film “Miss Sarajevo” and for his activist projects with the band U2.
For Leigh, a highlight of the gala was meeting former U.S. President Bill Clinton who was also an ACBH honoree for his involvement in ending the Bosnian war in 1996.
The event was packed with international dignitaries, ambassadors, generals, humanitarians, journalists, and activists.
Leigh says, “Of course, I felt extremely proud of my husband’s achievements. It also felt wonderful to tell people that I work at an international school dedicated to peace, diversity, and environmental stewardship.
As always, I believe that our school mission is one of great importance to the world and I am proud to be a teacher at Verde Valley School. I will never forget this incredible evening and each magic encounter.”
More about Advisory Council for Bosnia and Herzegovina, at www.acbih.org
More about Bill Carter’s books and films at www.billcarter.cc
More like this story
- Author & activist Bill Carter to inspire community at Verde Valley School
- Fools Rush In: Carter to discuss his book, documentary Miss Sarajevo at Verde Valley School
- County school superintendent announces opening on Mingus school board
- Cornville’s Eric Marcus named new C-OC school board member
- Camp Verde school board to look internally, externally for next superintendent
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.