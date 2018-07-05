Village Doves to fly again soon

The Dove Fund project was a total success. Enough money came in from this wonderful community to purchase 60 very high quality, pure white young birds.

In all the 35 years of living here, I have never experienced anything that has been more encouraging to me personally.

Thank you, thank you, thank you for your donations that made this possible, and for your words and notes of appreciation and encouragement.

The birds are young “teeny-boppers," and should be ready to fly out of the loft soon, possibly by the end of July.

The “Village Doves” will soon be a blessing to all of us again.

They will be available, at no cost for residents of VOC, for private celebrations, e.g. birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and funerals in the Village. Donations for feed would be accepted and photos of your events may appear in this paper, if desired.

If you wish to reserve a date for a white dove release for your event, please contact Bob Sizelove at 928-254-1095.